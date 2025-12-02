Cavaliers already vindicated for their relentless Jaylon Tyson strategy

2025-26 could be going a lot better for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Injuries, a lack of focus, and other disappointing trends continue to plague the franchise. The one glowing light in the midst of that chaos? That would be Jaylon Tyson.

There was so much talk during the offseason about Tyson's development. A clear confidence exuded from everyone involved in the situation about the Cavaliers wing being ready to take the next step and make the leap to a reliable role player for Cleveland.

Tyson has completely vindicated every move that has been done in the name of his individual growth. The second-year wing is having the exact breakout season that coaches, media, and fans alike would have dreamed up.

The Cavaliers still have a ton to figure out regarding how to fully establish themselves as a contender. Even so, it is already crystal clear they have a championship-level star in his role when it comes to Tyson.

Jaylon Tyson's growth sets the Cavaliers up perfectly moving forward

Before the beginning of training camp, Kenny Atkinson was not shy about telling all of Cleveland to be ready for the leap. The Cavaliers head coach set the expectations for the young wing.

Atkinson said, "He's a young guy, so he's still a role player. ... I think he's had a phenomenal offseason. I'm really excited. I want the games to start now so we can get a real feel where he is but my gut says he’s gonna be a real contributor on this team.”

Atkinson's gut was right on the money.

Tyson has gotten a real boost to his playing time, jumping from under 10 minutes per game during his rookie season to well above 20 in his sophomore campaign. The opportunities he was given have been rewarded with results.

Tyson's scoring has jumped accordingly with his added exposure. The former Cal Golden Bear has posted double-digit scoring averages, and improved his efficiency greatly. His field goal percentage is hovering comfortably close to 50 percent, but more importantly, his 3-point shooting looks elite.

The volume and the effectiveness has improved for Tyson from beyond the arc, nailing a crucial component of molding himself into the type of role player that every championship unit needs. The other part of the equation was defense, and that has been just as enjoyable to watch.

Tyson brings noticeable energy on the defensive end, reliably pestering his matchups. The growth in those two departments has allowed him to become the type of player who can mesh with any lineup seamlessly.

The Cavaliers were never shy to feature Tyson when an opportunity came up. One would imagine there being no reason to back off that strategy given the deliverables.