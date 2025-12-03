Jaylon Tyson single-handedly offers the Cavaliers a skill they haven’t had in years

The type of player that seemed to be the missing piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers emerged this season, and if the Cavs can get back on course, Jaylon Tyson could be the game changer the franchise needs.

Cavaliers fans are not unacquainted with the idea of finding a role player and hoisting them as an untradeable, unforgettable core piece of a contending roster. Cleveland's long-time forward Cedi Osman is still one of the more memorable names in the fandom for his hustle and flashes of elite potential.

Tyson, a 23-year-old sophomore wing, is becoming that caliber of fan favorite player this year. Through 17 games played, Tyson is averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.1 percent from three.

His transformation is not an anomaly. The Cavs traded Isaac Okoro this summer with the expectation that Tyson would fill his role, but he has already surpassed it and is now challenging veteran Max Strus' role when he returns from injury.

Cleveland has used Tyson in a myriad of roles, placing him both as a starter and a bench contributor. He has played as a shooting guard, small forward and power forward. At times, he serves as the two guard but takes on a heavier role as an on-ball creator and distributor. His court vision is imperfect, but he is more than willing to dish out a timely pass to a teammate on the cut.

What makes Tyson so critical to the Cavs' success, though, is not just his Swiss army knife skillset. He is proving himself to be one of the team's best offensive rebounders and second-chance creators.

Jaylon Tyson is fixing the Cavaliers' rebounding woes

As expected, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen lead the Cavaliers in rebounds per game. Mobley takes first with 9 rebounds per night, and Allen sits right behind him at 7.6 on average. Tyson, though, is just 0.1 rebounds per game behind Donovan Mitchell for third while playing almost 10 fewer minutes per night than Spida.

Tyson is fearless on a missed shot, but his commitment extends where the Cavaliers have fallen shot every year. With a 6.1 offensive rebounding percentage, Tyson is by far the best non-frontcourt offensive rebounder in the nightly rotation. It has become almost a guarantee that Tyson will fly in for a putback slam or cut through opponents to grab a long rebound from a missed three-pointer.

Cleveland's flat-footed rebounding habit costs them extra possessions, but Tyson changes that. He has converted on second-chance three-pointers in close games and kept plays alive that looked dead in the water.

Tyson has grit. The Cavaliers need him to teach the rest of the team to have just as much of it. Rebounding, especially on offense, has been the Achilles heel of the Cavaliers for years. Despite two towering seven-footers in the post, the Cavs consistently underperform in collecting offensive boards.

One player alone cannot resolve the entire team's missing hustle, but Tyson's clutch gene and his hustle could serve as a blueprint for his teammates.

The Cleveland Cavaliers believed in Jaylon Tyson enough to take a projected second-round pick 20th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. This season, he is proving that belief right and is changing the dynamic of the Cavaliers.