Every NBA player must find his niche to thrive in this league. They're some of the best athletes on Earth and are used to being the best guy on the court for most of their lives, but once they get to the Association, it all changes.

That's why everyone has a role on a team, and in Jarrett Allen's case, that role happens to be the 'glass-cleaner.' Of course, this isn't to say that rebounding the ball is all he does, but it definitely ranks at the top of his job description.

As such, watching him regress in that aspect of his game has been more than a major concern. It's officially become a problem, especially when he's allowing other teams to dominate the offensive glass down the stretch.

Jarrett Allen's regression on the glass is hurting the Cavaliers

At first glance, Allen's rebounding numbers are virtually the same as last season. He's averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, which is lower than his career average (9.1) but pretty similar to last year (8.5). A deeper dive, however, tells a different story.

He's posting the second-lowest rebounding totals per 36 minutes (10.5) and per 100 possessions (14.1), and the lowest since his rookie year. Per Basketball Reference, his defensive rebound percentage (21.0) and total rebound percentage (15.8) are also down.

Some of that might be by design. The Cavs have another solid rebounder in the frontcourt in Peyton Watson, and when healthy, Evan Mobley also has his fair share of the boards. Then again, the tape shows he's not being aggressive enough to gain and maintain his position.

Allen's timing is off right now, especially when it comes to boxing out guys and protecting the offensive glass. He's never been much of an offensive force, and while he can play solid interior defense, he's no Dikembe Mutombo. Simply put, he doesn't carry much value if he's not grabbing boards.

The Cavs are below .500 again, and while Allen clearly isn't the only problem on Kenny Atkinson's team, his passiveness on the glass is definitely an issue. The front office is still high on the core for whatever reason, but he might be the only obvious odd man out if they were to shake things up.

And after years of going missing in action in the playoffs and being manhandled by more physical big men, it would be very difficult to be against a potential trade. The Cavs need him to clean the glass, and there's literally no reason to keep him on the court if he won't do that.