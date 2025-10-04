Jarrett Allen quietly reveals crucial element of Cavaliers' championship push

A team that fits well together, has great chemistry, likes one another, and has a clear structure can prove to be greater than the sum of their parts in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers showed that last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will hope to take that to another level in 2025-26.

Jarrett Allen clued everyone in on the Cavaliers already having this crucial element figured out when speaking to reporters at Media Day. The team's starting center highlighted that it all started at the top with the president, Koby Altman.

Allen said, "He's done an excellent job finding guys to fit the family style leadership, finding guys that fit into the mold of the locker room. He's going to make sure that people mesh well and come together as one. I feel like we're just a good group of guys. We're here to win basketball games."

The Cavaliers center told everyone listening that no one was there to be malicious. They would not beat down on each other. The goal was pretty clear for Cleveland.

Structure and chemistry could be Cavaliers’ ultimate championship foundation

Having players get along is not always the determining factor in a championship pursuit. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant certainly won their handful of titles while being at each other's throats behind the scenes.

However, it does help in the endeavor of trying to overachieve. As mentioned above, the Pacers were certainly not a team many had pegged for an NBA Finals appearance, especially when a 64-win Cavaliers team was a road block in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did Indiana beat Cleveland, they demolished them. Cavaliers fans may not want to relive that memory too often, but it does send an important message: chemistry and structure can define a season.

Off the backs of well-fitting pieces, and some playoff heroics from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers came within one win of a Larry O'Brien Trophy. The good news for the Cleveland's chances in 2025-26, their pieces are more talented than what Indiana had to work with.

The Cavaliers just need everything to fall into place for that perfect championship formula. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland must execute the roles and vision of Kenny Atkinson in a way that allows them to march through the Eastern Conference.

Integrating a few new pieces into the mix will be important, but not back-breaking if you ask players like Max Strus. There might be a couple of teams in the Western Conference who appear more imposing than the Cavaliers at an initial glance. That is where their chemistry and structure must make up the difference.