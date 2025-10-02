Cavaliers' unsung hero does not even step on the court every night

Jarrett Allen painted the perfect picture on Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day as to why being supported and trusted goes such a long way for the mindset of the players on the court. With the Cavaliers set to pursue a championship in 2025-26, Koby Altman is the team's biggest supporter.

Allen was asked what it meant to him that Altman had been adamant about keeping the core together for multiple years. The Cavaliers center painted a pretty clear picture for the reporters in the room with him and everyone listening across the NBA world.

Allen said, "He believes in us, believes in what he's created, what he's built for the Cavs. [Altman] believes in the players, believes we can do something special. ... That's almost the way the league is going. The last few championships have been off of teams who have been built from the ground up."

The former All-Star followed up by joking that he did not quite understand the 'salary stuff.' However, it was clear to him that the era of superteams has passed. This is the era of building with what you have. Allen emphasized how much Altman believed in that, and how humbling it was for him.

Koby Altman’s quiet influence looms large over the Cavaliers

It is easy to get caught up in the constant whirlwind of trade rumors in the NBA. That is especially true considering the role it plays in all forms or reporting, analysis, etc. that one hears around the league.

That element of basketball will not be changing in the near future. As long as people like Shams Charania, Michael Scotto, Chris Haynes, and others have access to technology, the rumors and talking points around hypothetical trades will continue to exist.

Even amid all of that, Altman has insisted there was no rush to break up the core four in Cleveland. The Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations has made it clear how special it is to have a team with three All-Stars.

Koby Altman on the Cavs core 4:



"These are 4 guys who are in Cleveland for long term. We're the only team in the NBA to have 3 All-Stars. I'm not breaking that up. Don't take that for granted; this is a special group. We hope to encapsulate that with a championship." pic.twitter.com/6pAt6Str85 — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) September 23, 2025

Altman explained there would be no desire for a massive shakeup until there was a feeling of the team plateauing. That should not be coming too soon considering how young some of the main players still are.

With that belief comes expectations. The motivation to meet those high standards gets made a lot easier when the guiding hand behind them offers trust and support. That was made by clear by Allen, and that should be a great sign for what is to come in 2025-26.