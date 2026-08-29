James Harden's stay in Cleveland could be surprisingly short

The Cleveland Cavaliers played a dangerous game last season. With James Harden wanting out of the Los Angeles Clippers, they sent out the often-injured Darius Garland to get a player who, albeit significantly better, was also a decade older.

That wasn't the only question mark with Harden. His rather lax defense, history of postseason meltdowns, and track record of burning bridges with other organizations were too big a red flag to ignore. The Cavs did.

Kenny Atkinson's team got a full taste of the James Harden experience in year one, for better or worse. Now, ESPN experts believe they can also go through the worst of it, as they voted him as one of the likeliest stars to request a trade next season.

James Harden might not finish his contract in Cleveland

While Harden didn't get the most votes — he got two, with Anthony Davis (10) as the leader — the mere fact that he made the cut speaks volumes about the way he's seen around the league. And, to be fair, he's brought that up on him.

Harden is always happy when things go his way and his money is secure, but he's quick to bail on a team when everything goes south. It has happened in every previous stop and every single facet of his career.

That said, losing Harden might not be the worst thing to happen to the Cavs. He's already locked in with a multi-year deal, so at the very least, they can use his steep contract for salary-matching purposes to round up the roster.

If Peyton Watson turns out ot be as good as advertised, they may have enough with him and Donovan Mitchell, plus Evan Mobley as the defensive anchor. In fact, that list also includes former Cavs star Kyrie Irving, so maybe they can work out a way to get him back home.

As things stand right now, Harden is a necessary evil in Cleveland. Not bringing him back meant giving up Darius Garland for nothing, and while getting in bed with him has rarely helped a team in the long run, it can definitely make this team more competitive now.

Whether he'll see the end of his deal in Cleveland remains to be seen, and putting your hard-earned money on that might not be the wisest wager. For now, he's a Cav, and he seems motivated to make things work in Cleveland.