James Harden just said what Cavaliers fans have been hoping about their title chances

James Harden has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers for about a month now. He's played 10 games with the organization, throwing back the clock with his scoring and playmaking to lead the team to an 8-2 record.

That might be a small sample size, but it's still big enough to know that they can put together a special run if they play their cards well. However, after being on so many good teams over nearly two decades in the NBA, Harden knows that it takes much more than just hard work to get over the hump.

Even so, he likes what he sees and believes in what coach Kenny Atkinson is building in Cleveland. When asked about the team's championship aspirations, he admitted that this was the closest he ever felt to a title since he played for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden believes the Cavs are good enough to win a championship

"It's really, really hard, you have to be really good, you have to stay healthy, and you have to have a little bit of luck," Harden said (h/t Spencer German). "First step is we are good enough, so we gotta stay healthy."

The Cavs are also prioritizing health over everything else at this point in the season. They know they're a lock to make the playoffs, and they will have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the Eastern Conference.

As such, they must make sure to err on the side of caution with every player, and especially with Donovan Mitchell. Harden's arrival allows them to give Mitchell as much time as he needs to get back on the floor while also staying competitive.

On the downside, the Cavaliers have struggled against winning teams this season. They've gone 22-6 against teams below .500, and 17-19 against teams with a winning record, including 0-2 vs. the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

You've got to beat the best to be the best. While the Cavs have taken major strides since the trade deadline and seem to have everything they need to thrive in a seven-game series, they still need to earn that distinction.

Championship or not, Harden's legacy is pretty much set at this point in his career, for better or worse. That said, he's playing with the type of freedom of someone who doesn't have anything to lose. That might be his most dangerous version. Now, it's all about staying healthy and being a little lucky.