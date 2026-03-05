Brian Windhorst says what Cavaliers fans knew all along about this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't sweating over regular-season games. Donovan Mitchell has missed four games, but coach Kenny Atkinson shut down all concerns by stating that he'd be able to play if they were in the playoffs.

They're also probably erring on the side of caution with Max Strus, who has yet to make his season debut after suffering a foot injury in the offseason. Even with their absences, they took down the top-seeded Detroit Pistons at home.

That's why ESPN insider Brian Windhorst doesn't think they're losing too much sleep over playoff seeding. Talking on ESPN Cleveland Radio, he argued that, as long as they're healthy and get a top-four seed, they'll probably be fine.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the long game

"I don't think the Cavs are that worried about their position," Windhorst said. "I think they want to play well and have their strategy figured out, and they wanna have health."

The Cavs would be the fourth seed if the season ended today. They're one game behind the New York Knicks and two and a half games behind the Boston Celtics. They've also split the season series with the Detroit Pistons, so they might like their chances in a seven-game series against J.B. Bickerstaff's team.

Atkinson's team bent over backwards last season to make sure they got the top seed, but to no avail. They still flamed out in the playoffs, with Darius Garland dealing with a lingering injury, and the team trending in the wrong direction after peaking earlier in the season. The coach has learned from his mistakes, and he's taking a different approach this time.

The Cavs made major moves at the trade deadline, shaping up the rotation with three major additions. As such, building chemistry will be of the utmost importance, perhaps even more than playoff seeding.

James Harden, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis have all proven to be seamless fits, and they've elevated the team's status from pretenders to contenders. They have another shot-creator and playmaker, one of the most respected backup point guards, and a disruptive defensive force who can also score from all three levels.

They don't need to rush Mitchell back to the court until he's back to full strength. They know they're going to make the playoffs one way or the other, and it's all about being at their best at the time of the season when they usually struggle the most. If they also happen to lock a top-three seed, so be it. If not, that's not what they're aiming for.