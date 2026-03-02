James Harden admits why thumb surgery was never truly on the table

Cleveland Cavaliers fans sounded the alarms when James Harden fractured his thumb on his non-dominant hand. Reports suggested that he could miss up to 17 days and roughly seven games with the ailment.

Instead, Harden returned after a four-day absence, missing just a couple of games. He might be 36 years old, but, unlike most NBA stars who always want to play it safely, he just doesn't want to miss a beat.

Harden experienced some discomfort, but that wasn't going to stop him from helping his already undermanned team. When asked why he didn't consider surgery like most players would have, he admitted that it never even crossed his mind.

James Harden doesn't want to miss any Cavaliers games

“That’s too much time out,” Harden told reporters on Sunday. “... Thought about playing last game. Thought about playing in Milwaukee. There’s going to be some discomfort, so just figuring out ways to fight through. ... I got no other choice.”

The Cavs stlil had way too much time and games left in the regular season for Harden to rush back to the court. As a plug-and-play offensive expert, he could've just gone under the knife and taken a back seat while the rest of the team fought its way to the playoffs.

Instead, he took the court to face the Brooklyn Nets, dropping 22 points on nine shots with nine boards, eight assists, and four 3-pointers. playing a game-high 36 minutes to secure the team's 38th win of the season.

That should speak volumes about how invested Harden is on this team. He has a complex legacy and a controversial reputation, but he's clearly passionate about the game, and he wants to be in full sync with his new teammates ahead of the postseason, pain be damned.

Of course, the Cavaliers can't expect Harden to be the 30-points-per-game type of guy he was in his heyday, but they don't need him to be that player. Instead, he can make a bigger impact by leading by example, as he has so far.

The Cavs saw Darius Garland sit for weeks with minor ailments and always err on the side of caution with injuries. That's valid, and he wanted to take a big-picture approach to extend his career for longer.

Harden, on the other hand, is in the midst of his 17th year in the league, and he's showing the same commitment he showed when he was a rookie. He's cherishing every game as if it might be his last, and that's just what the Cavs needed from him.