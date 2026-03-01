Isaac Okoro is still leaving fingerprints all over Cavaliers despite being long gone

The Cleveland Cavaliers once had high hopes for Isaac Okoro. He drew comparisons to Kawhi Leonard in college, and they didn't hesitate to take him with the fifth overall pick, even ahead of the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Onyeka Okongwu, Deni Avdija, and Tyrese Maxey.

Okoro showed glimpses of promise as a defensive player, but his offense never truly caught up. Ultimately, the Cavs moved him this offseason to get Lonzo Ball, a move that clearly didn't pan out, either.

However, as underwhelming as Okoro may have been in Cleveland, it looks like he made an everlasting impact on one of the Cavs' best players. Talking on Tommy Alter's The Old Man & The Three, Jarrett Allen opened up on how Okoro's wisdom has helped him navigate the ups and downs of his career in Cleveland.

Jarrett Allen is taking things one day at a time

"Isaac Okoro used to say 'day by day;' I thought it was the corniest thing whenever he says it; says it for everything," Allen said, smirking. "But, like, (if) you really take it day by day, you get to the rough days a lot easier, knowing that the next day will be different, and just enjoy each day."

Allen is pivotal to the team's aspirations, no pun intended. They're a much better team when he's aggressive, demanding the ball in the restricted area, cleaning the glass, and not allowing opposing bigs to man-handle him.

Conversely, he can also be extremely frustrating to watch at times, especially against championship contenders and in the playoffs. He's been on the wrong end of some unfortunate takes and name-calling, and it takes plenty of mental fortitude to shut down the outside noise and get back in the saddle after a couple of rough outings.

Allen is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He overcame a somewhat slow start to the season, and he's been lights out with James Harden by his side. That should be the new standard, and anything below that will prompt major criticism again.

He admitted that the lights were brighter than he expected, and the internet turned him into a meme. That's all in the past now, and he'll have a shot at redemption every single time he sets foot on the court.

The team needs Allen to be as locked in as he's shown he can be. The need him swatting shots, sealing big men below the rim, setting picks, and catching lobs. Hopefully, he'll remember what Okoro always used to say whenever he's having a bad game.