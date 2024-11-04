How Kenny Atkinson is crushing the competition for Coach of the Year
Even with a 7-0 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot more to prove, but many of the redundancies that have plagued the core four in the past two seasons have been absent since coach Kenny Atkinson began his Cavs tenure.
Entering this offseason, all eyes were the on the Cavaliers to make big moves and changes to the core four, namely trading Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. With Cleveland linked to other stars potentially on the market like Brandon Ingram, the Cavs' decision to bet on continuity over chasing a headline deal caused mixed reactions. Instead of a trade, the Cavaliers hired a brand new coaching staff led by Kenny Atkinson.
Atkinson, along with an impressive staff including Johnnie Bryant and DeMarre Carroll, has transformed this Cavs roster into an early Eastern Conference contender, boasting a league-leading 7-0 record. The Cavaliers have come out on top in two back-to-backs in that time. Each member of the squad looks at their best. Evan Mobley has leaped into stardom, taking on an aggressive role on offense.
Looking at end-of-season awards far too early, Atkinson's hot start with the Cavs has built him a profound case for Coach of the Year as he has outwitted and strategically dismantled his competition.
Why Atkinson deserves to be a Coach of the Year frontrunner
The Cavaliers are off to a scorching start, and at some point it will not be as fun and exciting as it is now. Cleveland's fan base is celebrating a well-deserved victory lap, especially those who held strong against us who suggested the Cavs might be better off making a trade this past summer.
Nonetheless, Atkinson will face a new challenge to bring the Cavs back to this standard once they fall into a slump. At this point, though, Atkinson's case for Coach of the Year is far greater than any of his best rivals. COTY is not just an award handed to the coach of the best offense or best record. Often times, the eventual winner is the mastermind behind a team that exceeded expectations and fulfilled an unrealized potential.
These Cavaliers have done exactly that under Atkinson. The offense looks unrecognizable, and the players look like a family supporting one another fervently. Let's face it. The calls for changes in the core were wrong if this momentum is real. This core is special, and Atkinson has realized it. Under J.B. Bickerstaff, the offense dragged along and looked best when half of the core four were on the bench. The conclusion that breaking up the core is the best path forward was reasonable, but Atkinson has made that mindset look like nothing more than obvious fool's gold.
How, though, has Atkinson turned a questionable dark horse contender into a team that could potentially become the Boston Celtics' biggest threat against a repeat Finals appearance?
Cleveland's offensive efficiency and defensive identity
In seven games, the Cavaliers have the second-best offensive efficiency (121.9) and fourth-best defensive efficiency (107.7). In three of their seven wins, the Cavs have scored at least 130 points, dominating their competition.
When the Cavaliers win, it's not a gritty slug fest anymore. The Cavs only had to come back from a large deficit in two of these seven wins. The New York Knicks tested the Cavaliers in their first true test, and the Milwaukee Bucks' three-point shootout gave them a speedy 9-0 lead most recently. In both games, the Cavaliers' balanced but lethal offense complemented their defensive intensity.
Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have dominated the interior defensively. Opponents are hesitant to battle either one in the paint. Through seven games, Allen has blocked 10 shots while only missing 11 of his own. On both ends, Allen has been a monument of efficiency and non-stop effort. The Cavs' big man is enjoying the best start to any season in his career.
Most notably, Mobley is breaking out into the two-way star the Cavaliers believed he could be. His usage has jumped, and he is willingly accepting a larger responsibility on offense. He is vocal and active on the court, and he is visibly improving his ball handling, shooting, driving and overall offensive game in front of the league's eyes.
Under Atkinson, the Cavaliers have realized their potential as a leading offense and defense. Both Garland and Mitchell have contributed on defense, giving the Cavs' perimeter defensive presence a needed boost.
Atkinson is out-coaching his opponents
Overplaying stars can lead to injuries, poor performances in back-to-backs, frustration and plenty other dramas that hamper a team's chances at a deep playoff run. For Atkinson's Cavaliers, though, his mid-game adjustments and tactical rotations showcase an in-depth understanding of his roster from top to bottom and the talents of everyone.
The Cavaliers are slaying giants with Atkinson's system. With monstrous wins over the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs are dominating the league's best. In a nail-biting finish over the Milwaukee Bucks, Atkinson kept his poise and tactically managed every second of the game. His rotations and quick decisions out-maneuvered what the Knicks and Lakers tried to throw his way.
In seven games, none of Atkinson's players average 30 minutes or more per game. Cleveland's coaching staff has recognized the bench's flaws and strengths and has built lineups to maximize those best attributes and mask the worst. Sam Merrill's shooting gives the Cavs impactful floor spacing, but his defense can be his downfall. In response, it is not uncommon to see Atkinson add Okoro to the floor whenever Merrill is targeted on defense.
Atkinson knows his personnel. He also knows his opponents and how his lineups can best outperform them. This is the behavior of a highly-intelligent, championship-winning coach. Winning seven games in a row without overplaying the starters is not a coincidence. Atkinson is building a team culture that thrives through balance and trusting in his philosophy.
Nothing exemplifies this more than Donovan Mitchell's leadership. Atkinson's tenure has just begun, and Mitchell has completely bought into what Atkinson is offering. Mitchell looks like the happiest player on the court at every moment. He is putting in effort on both ends of the court, and he is faithfully cheering on his teammates' successes. That kind of buy in from day one should be put Atkinson on watch for Coach of the Year. A winning culture with results is nothing to ignore.
The Cleveland Cavaliers found a special coach in Kenny Atkinson. He has made any of our doubts look foolish. The season is long, but he seems ready to keep going. He must be in consideration for Coach of the Year as his Cavaliers continue to embarrass other Eastern contenders.