Cleveland Cavaliers choose patience over panic amid hectic NBA free agency
As the rest of the NBA scrambles to compete with the stacked Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers have chosen a separate path toward contention.
Following a five-game series loss to the Celtics, a plethora of trade rumors and major changes for the Cavaliers from The Athletic sent shockwaves through the NBA. Near instantaneously, all eyes turned to the Cavs and their core four. It appeared one or more of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would be out the door. Surprisingly, though, most of the rumors circulated around what would happen after Mitchell signed an extension, not how the Cavaliers would manage trading their All-NBA talent after two seasons.
Trade rumors circulated surrounding Garland the most with potential trade targets and trade proposals the Cavaliers could target - admittedly, some better than others. The offseason is only now underway, and anything can change in Cleveland by the time training camp begins. Still, the Cavaliers have resolutely committed to their core four. Newly hired head coach Kenny Atkinson has reported interest in retaining Cleveland's most sought-after trade piece Jarrett Allen after coaching him in his first head coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Cavaliers did not enter the offseason without a plan, though. Their mindset differs from the expected, but Atkinson expressed a distinct winning mindset in his first public press conference with the Cavs organization. With a vetted championship coach at the helm, Cleveland approaches the third season with their current core. The same questions from the last two years loom over the team, but Atkinson's leadership may be the spark needed to elevate Cleveland to the next level.
If the Cavaliers stay silent in free agency, every contest next season will be a testing ground. As the East battles to take down the reigning Celtics, the Cavs' alternate route will be under the microscope by local and national media alike.
Cleveland's rivals are swinging for the fences early
Ahead of the NBA Draft, the New York Knicks made the first breaking headline of the offseason. After half a decade without finding common ground, the Nets and neighboring Knicks agreed on a blockbuster trade to send Mikal Bridges to the Big Apple. Where other teams have attempted to curtail the restrictive boundaries of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Knicks spent every dime at their disposal to acquire the league's most coveted 3-and-D wing.
The onset of free agency this summer stayed relatively quiet, but soon dominoes fell and teams picked up their top targets. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, most of the league's leading free agents joined the Eastern Conference on some of Cleveland's fiercest competitors.
The Philadelphia 76ers made the largest splash of the summer thus far, landing Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers on a four-year, $212 million contract to pair the nine-time All-Star alongside former MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers also brought back Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Andre Drummond, filling out their wing and frontcourt depth.
With a growing young core, the Orlando Magic added veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and doubled down on their rising stars. The Magic reached the playoffs after years on the outside, losing to the Cavs in the first round after a brutal seven-game series.
Are the Cavaliers making the right choice as the East races to contend?
The Cavaliers have focused their offseason on internal retention, most notably signing Donovan Mitchell to the long-awaited max extension with a three-year, $150.3 million deal. With a new franchise player committed for the foreseeable future, Cleveland is doubling down on a team the front office believes is ready to take the next step.
With a consensus top-15 player in Donovan Mitchell, the star guard set a franchise record in his first season with a 71-point performance against the Chicago Bulls. Mitchell has continually grown his offensive and defensive impact, but the Cavaliers could never capitalize on his star power throughout the playoffs. In two postseasons with Mitchell, Cleveland's offensive rating never eclipsed even 105, sitting in the bottom third of playoff contenders both years.
Individually, each of Cleveland's core players have showcased immense offensive potential. Together, Mitchell and Garland have been a positive pairing, and Mobley and Allen occasionally unlock a unique synergy. Despite calls to break apart the four young stars, Cleveland's commitment may be hinting at the future of the league rather than a strategy falling behind their peers.
With an influx of multi-faceted big men entering the NBA, numerous franchises have pivoted to a two-big frontcourt. In a new piece by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, this growing phenomenon cited Cleveland's early approach as an example.
Atkinson stated intent to bring Evan Mobley to an All-Star level and utilize his time with the Golden State Warriors to build a viable, dynamic offense with a two-big frontcourt and undersized backcourt. In Golden State's 2022 Finals run, they employed a starting frontcourt of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Neither player known for their shooting, the Warriors maximized Green's defensive prowess and intelligent facilitating by putting the ball in his hands at the elbow and high post. If the Cavaliers hope to fulfill their promise to invest in Mobley's development, Atkinson's offensive mind could be the answer.
While the East shifts with teams building a contender and others tearing down to spark a rebuild, the Cleveland Cavaliers are choosing patience over panic. Their newest head coach has the knowledge to bring the core's best to the forefront. Rather than chasing stars and selling on their homegrown talent, Cleveland is choosing to find low-cost complementary pieces to fit a new team system. Only time will tell if this path is right, and next season will be a prove-it or lose-it opportunity.