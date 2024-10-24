Grading Evan Mobley's 2024-25 season debut with Cleveland Cavaliers
With a 30-point win over the Toronto Raptors to begin the season, there are few complaints to find for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After a shaky first quarter, the Cavs found their stride and overcame the Raptors, taking a 69-49 lead at halftime. Once Cleveland found a rhythm, there was no hesitation to make the most of every opportunity and capitalize on every Raptors mistake. In the second quarter, the Cavaliers' defense took control, only allowing 17 points for Toronto.
By the halfway point of the final quarter, Cleveland sat the starters and let the reserves take over. Ty Jerome and Jaylon Tyson were energetic, decisive players. Jerome recorded 18 minutes on the night, scoring 14 points and dishing six assists as the Cavs' backup point guard.
Tyson, the rookie Cavalier, looked natural on the court, playing with maturity and poise unexpected for a career opener. He connected from deep and took the ball up the court to initiate offense. His size allowed him to play physically in the post, fighting for rebounds and making a difference. Although the game had already lost its competitive nature by the time he joined, Tyson showed how talented he can become.
Entering the game, the Cavs were significant favorites. Toronto was missing their core player RJ Barrett, giving Cleveland a major advantage with their entire core four available. Winning was not the most important part of the night for Cleveland. Instead, fans were watching to see how Kenny Atkinson's Cavaliers looked and how each core player performed in the new system.
How Evan Mobley beat the Raptors
Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley had all eyes on him after Atkinson made multiple comments prioritizing Mobley's usage this year. After three seasons of stagnant growth and opportunities, Clevleand's potential was intrinsically linked to Mobley's production and aggression.
In his season debut, Mobley not only led the game in points (25), but he also set the tone for the Cavs on both ends of the court. His attitude and offensive role was entirely different from what Cleveland fans have grown accustomed to seeing. For Mobley to take the next step forward, he needed to have an active role on offense. Thankfully, Mobley did everything needed, despite a couple of unnecessary mistakes.
Mobley finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and one three-pointer made. He also had the game-high 31 plus/minus. Beyond his scoring and defense, Mobley was engaged on offense on every play, taking the ball up on offense and orchestrating from the perimeter. He did everything Atkinson suggested the Cavs should do, and it gave Cleveland a noticeable boost against their Canadian rival.
Mobley's stellar night was not without flaws, however. He allowed a careless turnover from a fullcourt press, giving the Raptors an easy transition bucket. The Raptors prodded Mobley when he had the ball, and Mobley's underwhelming ball handling and security gave Toronto an easy target. Fortunately, as the Cavaliers found their rhythm, so did Mobley. By the end of the first half, Mobley was in full stride, confidently attacking the Raptors defense on the drive and in the post.
Mobley was the best player on the floor in the season debut, accepting his assignment from Atkinson and dominating against a young and hungry Toronto squad. Mobley overpowered his counterpart Scottie Barnes on both ends of the floor. Mobley's two-way play was the biggest factor in Cleveland's outstanding night.
With such a loaded stat sheet, it is hard to feel disappointed in anything. Mobley is unlikely to be the Cavs' leading scorer all season, but his willingness to stay assertive and play a pivotal role on offense speaks volumes to his preparation for the season. Still, Mobley can earn an A+ if he can clean up his handles and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to more blowout wins.