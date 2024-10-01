3 quotes from Cavaliers media day that prove Evan Mobley is ready to be a star
By Alex Sabri
Is Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley ready to take his next giant leap forward?
Cleveland brought Mobley back with a five-year, $224 million extension, ensuring the former All-Defense selection stuck around while retaining All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen. Cleveland rounded out its training camp roster by inviting four players last week, taking a chance on forward Pete Nance and guard Zhaire Smith after the pair saw time in this year's Summer League. The Cavs will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. EDT on Oct. 8 in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, giving Mobley and Cleveland's returning contributors a chance to showcase their growth under a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson.
The former first-round selection ended his third season in the NBA with averages of 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He added 21.4 points per game during the Cavs' second-round series against the Boston Celtics, using his size and prowess in the paint to find easy and contested looks on the inside.
Before what could be a defining season for Mobley, he highlighted what he worked on over the offseason during Cavs Media Day on Monday. Atkinson and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman spoke with the media at the Cleveland Clinic Courts the Friday before.
"It was very calculated. Weight room almost every day. In the beginning, that was the main focus. As the summer went on, I got on the court gradually. I worked on a lot of shooting. As I worked on that, I built up and started doing a lot more contact with coaches, trying to get down hill and imposing my will in the paint. A gradual build up throughout the whole summer."- Evan Mobley
What are some key improvements for the 23-year-old forward before the Cavs make their run for what could be their third playoff appearance in a row?
Consistency from long range
Will Mobley be able to improve his ability from long range during his fourth season with the Cavs?
Shooting and opening the floor will be critical with a head coach Altman lauded as being modern and innovative during Atkinson's introductory press conference. Mobley looked comfortable from up close during the regular season, where he hit just above 66% of his shots from eight feet or closer. Extending his game out to the mid-range and the 3-point line will be a key factor in elevating a roster that hit 31.5% of their long-range attempts in last year's playoffs.
Mobley ended last season with an average of 37.3% from the 3-point line on 1.2 attempts per game. He became more confident from beyond the arc after the All-Star break, attempting 1.8 shots per game after shooting 0.8 per game before. Mobley saw some success from the wings and the right corner during Cleveland's two-series playoff run, hitting catch-and-shoot attempts off of passes from Cavs guards, but ended the run with a 27.8% clip on 18 shots. The sky could be the limit for the young forward if he finds his stride and builds his confidence from the outside and becomes another option on a Cavs squad looking to make another extended run in the postseason.
"That's just a mindset thing as well. Just shooting it you're open, shooting it with confidence. I've been practicing all summer, been making it all summer, so just shoot it with confidence and they're going to go in."- Evan Mobley