Former Cavaliers legend looks just about done with his NBA career

Kevin Love is adoringly remembered in Ohio as a vital member of the legendary Cleveland Cavaliers that made the historic 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals. Almost a decade later, the career of the franchise legend is definitively nearing the end of a long journey in the league.

Love started his career as a pro with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the former top-five pick quickly established himself as a double-double machine. That caught the interest of a Cavaliers team who was hoping to properly equip LeBron James with a strong supporting cast for his second stint in Cleveland.

One Andrew Wiggins-focused trade package later and James had himself a big three with himself, Love, and Kyrie Irving. The power forward actually wound up being the last man standing of the trio, remaining with the Cavaliers until being bought out in 2022-23 and signing with the Miami Heat.

Miami dealt Love to the Utah Jazz during the 2025 offseason. Many expected a buyout there too, but nothing has materialized just yet. Love has sparingly appeared in Jazz games thus far. When playing time has come his way, the veteran big man has looked the part of someone in their 18th season.

Kevin Love's career quickly drawing approaching its conclusion

Love's remaining value as a player, apart from his veteran leadership, is all about his scoring and ability to stretch the court. What was considered the strongest part of his aging game is starting to give way too. The efficiency from the field and beyond the arc hasn't been there so far in 2025-26.

It has been a notable drop-off for someone who has enjoyed seasons of shooting the 3-point ball close to, or even above, 40 percent. Love has two seasons connecting above that clip in his long career.

In 2010-11, the former Timberwolves big man shot 41.7 percent on 2.9 attempts per game. In 2017-18 for Cleveland, Love was bombing 41.5 percent from 3-point land on 5.6 attempts per game.

For the better part of his 30s, the five-time All-Star had consistently shot around the mid-30s, at minimum, on his triples. 2022-23 was the outlier, when Love dipped just a bit down to 33.4 percent on the season.

If the Jazz do eventually agree to let the veteran big explore his options out there, it may be the last opportunity in Love's career to chase a ring. At his current production, it is fair to estimate him hanging it up when the season is over.