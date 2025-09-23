Cavaliers' Kevin Love reunion has predictable fate after Thomas Bryant signing

Any hope of Kevin Love returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2025-26 season appears to have been extinguished by the signing of Thomas Bryant. Cleveland's need for interior depth may not be permanently resolved, but adding Bryant seemingly rules out the possibility of an additional move.

It's entirely possible that the Cavaliers will attempt to acquire Love during the 2025-26 regular season, but until then, a reunion appears unrealistic.

All eyes are on Love and the Utah Jazz as the expectation grows that he'll accept a buyout in an attempt to play for a contender this coming season. Cleveland has inevitably been circled by many as a potential destination considering he previously spent nine years with the franchise.

Cleveland appears to have temporarily resolved its pursuit of depth behind All-Star center Jarrett Allen, however, by adding Bryant.

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Bryant played a key reserve role on the Indiana Pacers' second half run to the Finals and now enters his ninth NBA season. pic.twitter.com/taLIrVO4HB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2025

A per-36 standout who projects to offer intriguing production behind Allen, Bryant could be an invaluable addition to the Cavaliers' rotation.

Thomas Bryant signing seemingly rules out Cavaliers adding Kevin Love

Bryant, 28, finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 offensive boards, and 0.6 blocks in 14.6 minutes per game. That translates to 16.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 offensive boards, and 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes.

Bryant then went on to appear in 20 of the Indiana Pacers' 23 postseason games as they went to Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

A powerful finisher with floor-spacing capabilities, Bryant has the attributes to contribute positive minutes. He boasts a career average of 1.0 three-point field goal made per 36 minutes at a respectable rate of 34.6 percent.

Compounded by his ability to finish above the rim, Bryant has stayed readily employed for nine NBA seasons for a reason—and Cleveland is now looking to further explore his abilities.

Unfortunately, that likely means Love won't be the player who rounds out the rotation at the start of the 2025-26 season. In the event that Bryant struggles, however, Cleveland may rekindle its pursuit of a big man who can space the floor and create second chances.

In the event that such a search is carried out, then Love will likely reappear on the radar and potentially return to Cleveland for another try at a title.

Love helped the Cavaliers win the 2016 championship and is thus secure in his place as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He's not the All-Star he used to be, but team needs and a matching skill set will inevitably be mentioned throughout the 2025-26 season.

Whether fair or foul, it may very well come down to whether or not Bryant can step up in the role that he's being given the chance to occupy.