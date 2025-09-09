Lakers could unleash LeBron James duo the Cavaliers never dared to try

When LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, the franchise had an opportunity to pair him together with that year's number one overall pick: Andrew Wiggins. The two never shared the floor as teammates.

Wiggins was traded away in the package that netted the Cavaliers their shiny new big man, Kevin Love, from the Minnesota Timberwolves. That trade ultimately led to a championship in 2016, so there are few, if any, what-ifs regarding what a timeline with James and Wiggins could have looked like in Cleveland.

The Los Angeles Lakers may be preparing to find out what that duo would offer in 2025, according to Marc Stein. The NBA insider brought up Wiggins as a potential target who would fit the description of what the Lakers are currently searching for on the trade market.

Stein wrote, "They will be on the lookout, I'm told, for the proverbial right deal to present itself to upgrade on the wing if possible and add to a list of newcomers. ... The sort of player who is likely to interest the Lakers? My read (if [the] Miami [Heat] were to make him available): Andrew Wiggins."

Cleveland could have opportunity to watch Cavaliers duo that never was

Stein explained that the Lakers' stance on adding contracts that stretch beyond 2025-26 had 'somewhat thawed.' The interest in a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling was more important.

If the Heat get to a point where they are prioritizing financial flexibility and reducing payroll, Stein thought the Wiggins contract could be on the chopping block. The Heat forward has $28.2 million on the books for 2025-26 and a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27.

Should the events unfold in a way that Stein thinks they can, the Cavaliers would get an opportunity to watch the duo that never was in Cleveland featured in purple and gold. Granted, the circumstances are much different given where both players are in their careers.

Depending on how well the potential move worked out for the Lakers, that could even mean an up close and personal look for the Cavaliers in June.

It is certainly no secret that Cleveland will be pushing towards a championship in 2025-26. The upcoming season is their best opportunity to get out of the Eastern Conference and have seven games decide if they can secure their first title since James was still a Cavalier.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are a tier below some of the truly elite teams in the Western Conference like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets. However, optimizing the supporting cast around James and Luka Doncic could catapult them upwards.

If the Lakers and Cavaliers were to meet in the 2026 NBA Finals, there would be a poetic element to it. Either the Cavaliers capture a championship at the expense of the greatest player to wear the franchise's jersey, or LeBron takes down his first ever NBA team for one last title in his career. That is what the kids calls cinema nowadays.