Evan Mobley's shooting breakthrough might have a ripple effect on Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still Donovan Mitchell's team, but once again, it feels like Evan Mobley is the team's true X-Factor. His defensive versatility can make or break this team, and watching him elevate his offense would certainly take them to new heights.

Year in and year out, that's been the hope. But thus far, we've only seen glimpses of that. However, the start of the 2026-27 season and the big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves offer some hope and a light at the end of the tunnel.

Mobley knocked down four of five three-pointers and played some heavy minutes at center. With Peyton Watson by his side and Jarrett Allen on the bench to close out the game, that might become the status quo in Cleveland.

Evan Mobley's three-point shooting can move Jarrett Allen to the bench in the clutch

Mobley is a power forward, but he has the length and defensive resources to hold his own against big men. Like Anthony Davis and similar players, he's always preferred to play at the four, and his scoring touch makes him a natural there.

That said, we're deep into the positionless basketball era, and Mobley's biggest impact might come in a small-ball lineup with shooters around him. If he can also knock down the outside shot, the Cavs have a deadly combination in the playoffs.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Jarrett Allen shouldn't have a role. He should remain the team's starting center, and his presence would be welcome in certain matchups. We're just talking about the clutch and the postseason.

Allen has become borderline unplayable in the playoffs multiple times. He struggles against more physical big men, and he tends to disappear when he doesn't get involved in the flow of the offense early in the game. He's just not an aggressive player, let alone a postseason riser.

Mobley is one of the few players in the world who can actually guard one through five. Watson is also a gritty player and a physical guy who won't hesitate to put his body on the line in every single possession.

While the Cavs might give up size with that frontcourt, they make up for it with positional versatility, switchability, speed, and shooting. That should help this team finally hold on to big leads when it matters most, and when other coaches shake things up and get their closers on the floor.