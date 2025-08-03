Cavaliers made their opinion of Evan Mobley crystal clear this offseason

The first Cleveland Cavaliers player to win Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley's first few NBA seasons have been much better than expected.

In his rookie season, Evan Mobley struggled to make a serious offensive impact, often relegating himself to lurking at the dunker spot or finishing a lob thrown by Darius Garland. Though his personal shot creation never extended beyond the paint that year, Mobley's defensive instinct was the best among any rookie class in recent history. He narrowly missed being crowned Rookie of the Year, losing by a shockingly slim margin to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

Mobley has continually progressed every year with the Cavs, helping vault the team from a rebuild back to playoff contention. In his fourth season, the former USC star earned his first All-Star nod, first All-NBA selection and his second All-Defensive honor alongside the aforementioned DPOY win. This past season, Mobley posted career numbers in three-point volume and percentage as he assumed a larger role in coach Kenny Atkinson's inaugural year.

It has not just been the regular season that shows that Mobley is a special talent. Though Cleveland's postseason performances have left much to be desired, Mobley has been a consistent playoff riser, and the Cavs are taking notice.

The Cavaliers are shaping the team around Evan Mobley

This offseason, the Cavaliers are finally doing what was promised since the day Mobley was drafted. Every move the Cavs have made this summer center around the seven-foot unicorn. Donovan Mitchell may still lead the Cavaliers' scoring efforts and serve as the go-to leader, Mobley's breakout season has pushed Cleveland to give him the keys to the franchise's future.

Maximizing Evan Mobley requires a handful of specific talents, notably defensive versatility, playmaking and three-point shooting. Surrounding Mobley with 3-and-D utility role players opens up the floor for Mobley to drive into the paint and use his combination of finesse, strength and athleticism to attack defenses. Additionally, Mobley's willingness to pass rarely leaves open shooters wanting. As his offensive gravity forces rivals to collapse in to stop his drives, he reacts quickly to read the defense and dish the ball to a shooter.

First, the addition of Lonzo Ball will clearly elevate Mobley's game. Ball is a pass-first offensive maestro and defensive anchor. Whenever Ball and Mobley share the floor, Lonzo's court vision and decisive mentality will amplify all of Mobley's offensive talents. This next season will be the first time in Mobley's career in which the Cavaliers employ two high-end passing guards, meaning there will rarely be a moment of game time that Mobley plays without a floor general intentionally looking to get him the ball.

Defensively, Ball's size and innate defensive talent pair perfectly with Mobley's defensive prowess. As Lonzo locksdown targets on the perimeter, Mobley serves as a floater inside the arc, and both players are adept in covering pick-and-roll actions. Both players never take a possession off defensively, making them a fearsome duo.

In a recent interview with the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Cavs reporter Danny Cunningham commended Lonzo's fit with Mobley for all these same reasons.

"[Lonzo Ball] is a good defender, he's a very good offensive player that you do have to guard. So, I do think that he can change the way some of these second units look, and maybe most importantly, I think he can make Evan Mobley look a lot better when the two are on the floor together." Danny Cunningham

As for the return of Larry Nance, Jr., the Cavaliers' third big man will not take any center minutes away from Mobley. While it seemed that the Cavs needed to secure a traditional backup big this summer, the front office instead added a stretch big who can fill minutes at either the four or five positions. As Mobley assumes more minutes at the center spot year after year, adding the 6-foot-8 Nance gives the Cavs star an ideal second-unit frontcourt partner.

Neither Nance or Lonzo are game-changing additions, and rookie Tyrese Proctor will rarely see playing time. Although these players may not alter the identity of the team, they solidify Mobley's position as the second superstar next to Mitchell. The more the Cleveland Cavaliers elevate Evan Mobley's game, the more fearsome of a contender they become. Mobley is the cornerstone of the Cavs' decision making, leaving the future of the franchise in his hands.