3 Storylines that will dominate Cavaliers faceoff with Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers survived to fight another day. It wasn't easy, and it definitely wasn't pretty, but they took care of business when it mattered the most and took down the Toronto Raptors in seven hard-fought games.

Now, the Detroit Pistons await. Likewise, the Pistons struggled to show their best form in a gritty and physical series vs. the Orlando Magic, but they rose to the occasion with two strong performances in the two closeout games.

The Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season, but the Cavs have more than enough talent to pull off the upset. With that in mind, let's dive into the three factors that may decide this series.

3 Factors that will decide the Cavs-Pistons' second-round matchup

The Ausar Thompson effect

Ausar Thompson can make a case for being the best defensive player in the league right now. He's going to be a nightmare of a matchup for James Harden and/or Donovan Mitchell, and he might be this team's most important player for this series.

As such, Kenny Atkinson will have to find ways to get him off the court. He's a non-shooter and an average passer, so the Cavs will have to deny every other option and just force him to make shots. Duncan Robinson is the Pistons' only reliable three-point shooter, so collapsing the paint and daring him to take long twos and threes could help.

Also, James Harden and Donovan Mitchell will have to showcase their foul-baiting artistry here. It's not ideal, and it's definitely not pretty to watch, but they have to figure out how to get him into foul trouble early.

Two coaches on the hot seat

Cavs fans know the J.B. Bickerstaff experience all too well. He's not a playoff-caliber coach, and he struggles to make in-series adjustments. If anything, Cade Cunningham's competitiveness may have saved his job in round 1.

Unfortunately, the narrative around Kenny Atkinson is pretty similar. This series will match up one coach against his predecessor, both of whom have looked erratic and hesitant for most of their playoff careers. This isn't going to be some otherworldly mass chess between two savants.

Coaches who know they might be fired tend to think outside of the box, and that desperation often leads to mistakes. Atkinson will have to keep his cool and roll with what has worked for him; he needs to get out of his own way.

All eyes on the backcourt

James Harden had some erratic performances against the Raptors, but he was mostly okay. He needs to do a much better job of taking care of the basketball, yet he was much more reliable than Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell earned a reputation as a playoff riser, but he has yet to live up to it. He was hot and cold vs. the Raptors, and he shouldn't get the benefit of the doubt anymore. He's been in the league since 2017 and has yet to move past the second round.

Both Mitchell and Harden will be in the spotlight, and the way they respond in this series will likely shape the narrative around their legacies -- especially Mitchell. There's no margin for error, and even though Ausar Thompson will likely keep one of them in jail, it'll be up to the other to take the reins of the offense and do whatever it takes to lead this team to the ECF.