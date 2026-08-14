Dennis Schroder nightmare ends with two big wins for the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped that Dennis Schroder would provide a solid scoring punch off the bench. He's one of the league's most respected backup point guards, and his playmaking and court vision could always come in handy in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the honeymoon didn't last long. Schroder went off to the races in Cleveland, but he became borderline unplayable late in the regular season. His struggles continued in the playoffs, and given his contract situation, he was a clear trade candidate this offseason.

It took them longer than expected, but the Cavaliers finally found him a new home. They sent him to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade that will not only give this team another scoring guard in Tre Mann, but also save $6.8 million.

The Cavs clearly won the Dennis Schroder trade

While that might not sound like much, every single penny counts under the new CBA. The Cavs are still waiting to re-sign James Harden, who's giving the team some financial flexibility, so that they can also add another starting-caliber wing, potentially Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson. Notably, this move puts them closer to that goal.

Moreover, the Cavs got something they lacked with Schroder: a reliable three-point shooter. Mann has shot 40+ percent from beyond the arc twice in his career, most recently in 2024-25 when he knocked down 1.8 of 4.6 three-pointers per game.

While he hasn't always been given a long leash, Man has shown that he can turn extended playing time into heavy scoring. He averaged 14.1 points per game for the Hornets in his first full season after his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs already had a sharpshooting backup point guard in Tyrese Proctor, but coach Kenny Atkinson isn't always high on playing younger players. Mann gives them a proven option while they continue to ramp the Duke product slowly, and they can also coexist on the court if needed.

This team needed more floor-stretchers, and that has never been Schroder's game. He's more of a driver and a pick-and-roll operator, which didn't always bode well with this team's second unit. Also, he could be infuriating to watch at times when he was adamant about shooting his way out of a slump.

The Cavs are clearly working on something bigger, and while this move doesn't guarantee something else will happen, they now have the financial flexibility to get a deal done. Most of the big fish are already signed, but this team might have another move up their sleeve.