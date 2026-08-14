Cavs might be playing with fire with James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers went big-name hunting in free agency and, so far, they've gotten a big nothingburger. LeBron James took his talents to the City of Brotherly Love, and there's still no word on Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson.

The Cavs might be trying to move Max Strus and/or Dennis Schroder to create financial flexibility to pursue one of them. They're also putting James Harden's willingness to wait to sign a new deal to good use.

That said, Harden might also say, 'enough is enough.' He's showing the team some good faith by waiting, but his patience might run thin soon, especially if the team fails to strike a deal. That should keep Koby Altman up at night.

What if James Harden ditches the Cavaliers?

James Harden is a lot of things, but 'loyal' probably shouldn't be at the top of the list. He's made life hell for his teams whenever his financial security has been in jeopardy, so why would this time be any different?

Granted, the Cavaliers are the only team willing (and able) to give him as much money as he'll get, but, again, this guy has always been pretty unpredictable and volatile. Once he decides he's gone, he's out of there; there's no going back.

Nothing is official until the player puts pen to paper. He might be in constant communication with the front office, the coaching staff, the players, and what have you. That doesn't mean he's an employee of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So, what if someone else comes knocking on his door? What if another star recruits him to join a superteam and finally win the elusive NBA championship that would all but cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats? Even if he's ring-chasing, that would probably be the only way to shut down all criticism about his career.

More than that, what if he grows anxious or hesitant about the front office's approach to his contract? He burned bridges with Daryl Morey, who took him under his wing and gave him multiple huge contract extensions, so what can the Cavs expect? He hasn't even been there for long.

Granted, losing Harden may not be the end of the world for this team, given his well-documented history of playoff issues. That said, letting him walk without getting anything in return would only make the already controversial Darius Garland trade look even worse for this front office.

They can't afford another embarrassment.