DeMarcus Cousins has a brutally simple explanation for the Cavs' recent struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers just suffered their toughest loss of the young NBA season. Facing an injury-depleted Charlotte Hornets team, they trailed by as many as 33 points before the second unit made a late push.

Once again, most of the veterans went missing in action, all while coach Kenny Atkinson helplessly watched from afar. No timeouts, no adjustments, nothing.... Just a bunch of NBA players who seemed to be playing together for the first time.

Less than 24 hours before the game, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins had already predicted this no-show. Speaking on FanDuel's 'Run it Back,' the former All-Star claimed that the Cavaliers lacked leadership and a vocal presence in the locker room.

DeMarcus Cousins questioned the Cavaliers' veterans

“I think they lack leadership. I don’t know who the voice in that locker room is or who leads by example for that group,” Cousins said.

Unfortunately, not even the most optimistic Cavaliers fan can argue with that logic. Donovan Mitchell is a great player, but he's not a vocal leader or someone who'll push anyone around him, and James Harden has never been that guy, not by a mile.

As for Coach Atkinson, we're talking about someone who claimed that the Cavs had 'analytically' won a series they lost by a landslide. It's hard to trust that type of leadership, and he doesn't strike people as the type of guy who'd hold everyone accountable and give everyone an earful after a dud like that.

Of course, this doesn't mean that they need Kobe Bryant freezing guys out in the locker room or Michael Jordan picking up fights with role players. There are many different ways to be a leader, and this isn't necessarily a shot at the guys in the locker room; it's just a fact.

The Cavaliers are a bunch of talented players who can be great for a couple of days, but they just don't have the mental fortitude to fight back from a tough spot. They're not a resilient team, and more often than not, that falls on the coach.

This team doesn't look like the type of team that can routinely come back from double digits, but it always feels like no lead is big enough or safe when they're on top. It's so easy to break their stride and spirit, and while that's not all that matters, it definitely plays a huge role in a team's actual chances.

The Cavaliers need enforcers. Cousins can relate and speak from the heart because he was that type of guy in the locker room. This team needs hard-nosed vets or to listen to what Mario Hezonja has to say. As for Atkinson, he may simply not have what it takes to be the lead man on a coaching staff.