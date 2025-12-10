De'Andre Hunter finally says the quiet part out loud about what Cavaliers really need

Jaylon Tyson said it when put in an awkward position. Donovan Mitchell sang the same tune shortly after. Now, De'Andre Hunter has delivered the same troubling message about what the Cleveland Cavaliers are lacking. The answer? They just need to play harder.

There is no doubt the Cavaliers have a ton of talent on the roster. That is why most felt comfortable picking Cleveland as one of the two main contenders in the Eastern Conference before the 2025-26 NBA season started. Instead of getting ahead of the pack, the Cavs have stumbled as just another team in the mix.

"It's more so just our compete level, I would say." Hunter told the media after practice. "Just competition, just being ready to play. There's not really much Xs and Os. It's really just our energy, doing the things that we can control, night in and night out, whether we're making or missing shots."

Hunter said the team was called out. The things they have not been good at and what they needed to do was laid out in front of them. The Cavaliers forward thought this experience would help the team moving forward.

Cavaliers have their opportunity to refocus after brutal wake-up call

Self-reflection is important. The Cavaliers got a strong dose of that during this mini-break amid NBA Cup action.

Do the problems in Cleveland all simply boil down to effort levels? Not exclusively, but the questions of mental focus have been there in abundance, and that aspect of it is undeniably a part of the equation for the Cavaliers.

Efforts shines through in areas like rebounding. The good news is the Cavaliers are trending in the right direction there, having moved up to just outside of the top-10 for rebounds per game. There is still more work to be done, in particular, on the defensive glass.

The Cavaliers only average 44.8 defensive rebounds per game. That puts them in the bottom half of the NBA.

The problem there lies in finishing off possessions. It is a bit cliched, but a defensive possession does not end until the rebound is secured and your team is heading in the other direction. If the Cavaliers are not doing as much, the price will be paid.

Hunter's words reassure everyone in Cleveland that their team is well aware of their shortcomings at 14-11. It is too early to panic, but hearing the team say the right things during this time off does bring some comfort. Executing it when they are back on the court would only further the relief.