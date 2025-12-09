Cavaliers poised for shake-up after mini-break

The Cleveland Cavaliers crashed and burned in this year's NBA Cup, inadvertently creating an early-season break for themselves. The timing of it could not be any better for a team that desperately needs to rest and reassess.

Cleveland went 2-2 in NBA Cup play. They picked up wins against the lowly Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. When tasked with real competition, in the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks, they lost both games.

The Cavaliers played their last contest before this mini-break on Saturday, losing a disappointing 99-94 matchup against the Golden State Warriors. That was their fifth loss in the last seven games. Cleveland will not be back on an NBA court until Friday's matchup against the Wizards.

With momentum fully swinging against them amid questions of mental toughness and issues regarding their health, there are few teams who stand to benefit more from a reset than Cleveland. The next six games on the schedule for the Cavaliers are all against cellar-dwelling teams. Their return to action must come with a renewed intensity.

Cavaliers must capitalize on easy schedule post-break

There is no such thing as a guaranteed victory in the NBA. The Cavaliers probably know that just about as well as anybody after their recent stretch. Even so, if there was ever a time to build momentum up again, it will be in the lead-up to Christmas.

After the Cavaliers play the Wizards, they will face the Charlotte Hornets at home. Following that will be two matchups against the Chicago Bulls. Throw in one more game against the Hornets, and a date with the struggling New Orleans Pelicans to boot.

What that should look like is the potential to ride a six-game winning streak into their Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks. That is a team the Cavaliers have already lost to this season. Approaching a statement game with the mojo back would serve Cleveland well.

There will be key names whose health will be of great interest over this mini-break too.

On top of all the guys who are missing time due to injuries that happened during the season, there should be a watchful eye towards Max Strus. The Cavaliers sharpshooter is rapidly approaching the days in which his original rehab timeline would have him poised to return. Considering how poor of a 3-point shooting team the Cavs have been, the fan favorite returning would be a welcomed sight.

This time off will come as a real blessing for Cleveland. A team that still hopes to be a contender this season would be wise not to waste it.