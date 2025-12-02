Donovan Mitchell quietly admits critics were right about the Cavaliers

Energy, effort, and competing. Those were the three things Donovan Mitchell highlighted as the core reasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers managing to snap their three-game losing streak. Those are also some of the main reasons skeptics have refused to get behind the team as a true title contender.

The Cavaliers have been labeled as soft, both physically and mentally. Their recent string of losses reaffirmed that point so much so that a second-year player needed to call out the squad for its shortcomings in terms of their mindset.

It worked, and the Cavaliers were back in the winner's column, taking advantage of a comfortable Indiana Pacers matchup to do it. After Cleveland won a decisive 135-119 game against Indiana, Mitchell aired out the frustrations from their recent performances.

"Honestly, this is what we should be doing," Mitchell said in the postgame interview. "I don't think this is anything to celebrate. ... We should be coming out here doing this all the time, that's what's disappointing about the past 3 games."

Cavaliers need to find their championship-level focus

Mitchell added that he wanted to see the Cavaliers continue to play at the level they showed against the Pacers. There was a need to bring that energy, effort, and competitiveness every night, without the fluctuation that has plagued them.

In saying that, the Cavaliers star had essentially openly admitted that those criticizing Cleveland for their mental lapses were right. Identifying a problem is an important first step to solving it. Now, the Cavaliers must deliver on that second part.

The point of contention with taking this team seriously as a championship contender has never been the talent on the group. That much is obvious to everyone. Even with the injuries, the Cavaliers are one of the most loaded units in the entire NBA.

Talent will only take you so far, especially when stacking yourself up against the best of the best.

If the bar for a championship is the Oklahoma City Thunder (which it is), it is important to ask a very real question. How often does that team show any signs of letup?

Anyone sitting there right now genuinely pondering on that thought would have to search extensively for clear examples of it. That is especially true if assessing this year's Thunder team, who are enjoying a 20-1 record, and on pace for NBA history.

There is a lot of ground to make up to get to that level for the Cavaliers. Having admitted their faults, it is time to learn from them.