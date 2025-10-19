The Cleveland Cavaliers have just one more day to decide on a contract extension with forward De'Andre Hunter with an October 20 extension deadline. Otherwise, the Cavs will not be able to extend the newly-acquired 3-and-D wing on his current contract until the season ends.

In October 2022, Hunter signed a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks, earning him $22.5 million average annual value. In the last year of his contract, he will be owed $24.9 million in the 2026-27 season.

Keeping Hunter in Cleveland will not be cheap. Last season, Hunter was a favorite choice for Sixth Man of the Year before being traded to the Cavs from the Hawks. Standing at 6-foot-8 and filling the role of a 3-and-D combo forward, Hunter comes at a premium price across the league. If the Cavaliers hope to lock him in for a long-term tenure sooner rather than later, the ink must hit the paper in just one day.

Hunter is one of three Cavaliers with an end-of-day deadline on October 20, joining All-Star Darius Garland and wing Max Strus. While all three are still under contract in the following season, an early extension may help the Cavs navigate the treacherous second apron waters. Retaining De'Andre Hunter now could be a fortiutous move, especially.

The Cavaliers need to keep De'Andre Hunter

Since joining the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, Hunter already built a reputation as an eye-catching two-way presence, knocking down three-pointers at volume and using his high wingspan and athletic build to be a defensive stopper. With Max Strus' injury to start the season, Hunter is assuming the role of a starting small forward and may become a pivotal piece of the Cavs' championship dreams.

In his first months with the Cavs, Hunter averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from deep. He continued to produce off the Cavs bench, but the question of moving him to the starting five was present from the moment the trade news dropped. The Cavaliers had been on a years-long search for a big wing to play alongside the undersized backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, and adding Hunter was the long-awaited answer.

Of all NBA teams, the Cavaliers know the best how difficult it can be to add a two-way forward at a reasonable price in the modern day. Hunter's natural athletic abilities also allow him to provide more than corner threes and good defense. He is a terrific inside finisher, making highlight plays with ease on the right night.

Keeping Hunter is a no-brainer move for the Cavaliers, especially as he showed good progression and chemistry in the preseason. Although the Cavs have until the 2027 offseason to risk losing Hunter in free agency, signing an extension is an inevitability, even if this deadline is missed. Cleveland will have another window to sign a deal ahead of the next season with a fuller body of work to decide the right price.

Given the Cavs entering the year with the highest cap sheet in the league, navigating every contract extension carefully is a must, but underselling Hunter at the risk of pushing him out would be a detrimental mistake. Hunter's short time of work with Cleveland and likely hopes of a payraise on his next deal mean the will almost certainly let the upcoming extension deadline pass.

Still, if Hunter's previous productivity continues and builds upon itself, coming to the table with his representation and finding the right contract should be at the top of the front office's least as quickly as possible. Hunter completes what the Cavaliers have attempted to build. Whether it is this offseason or next, the Cavs must prioritize having Hunter in The Land to stay.