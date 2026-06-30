The Cavaliers' dream LeBron James scenario could finally come true

After eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will be looking for a new team to play for next season.

James is nearing the end of his illustrious career, but he is still playing at a pretty high level. He was able to lead the Lakers past the Rockets in the first round without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for most of that series.

With LA no longer being his home, the chase is on for James’ services. This could mean the door is open for the dream Cavs fans have been waiting for.

The Cavaliers could reunite with LeBron James one last time

What was once seen as unrealistic could become a reality soon. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the expectation is that Golden State, Miami, and Cleveland are expected to emerge as suitors for James. He also said that James will not be prioritizing money on his next deal.

James is without a doubt the greatest player in franchise history. He helped break their championship drought in 2016 and has numerous records that will lead to his jersey being hung from the rafters as soon as he retires.

As for his fit on this current Cavs team, James would be what they have been missing: a physical forward that can get downhill at will and playmake at a high level. He has also shown that he can play alongside two ball dominant guards, which is what he’ll have to do again with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Cleveland just reached the conference finals this past season, but it just felt like something was missing for the team. Adding a forward who is a walking 20/7/7 player at this stage of his career would elevate the ceiling of this squad. James is definitely not near his prime anymore, but this is still a player capable of controlling games and his basketball IQ would absolutely elevate everyone on the roster from Evan Mobley to Jaylon Tyson to Jarrett Allen.

The Cavs also have the flexibility to get this done, as they are expected to duck the second apron thanks to Harden’s impending pay cut, and with James not even worried about commanding a huge salary, it could make a reunion easier.

James coming back to Cleveland would be poetic in so many ways. It’s something the Cavs have to be aggressive in pursuing if they want to continue being serious players in the East for the next couple seasons.