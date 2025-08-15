Darius Garland is playing for his future with the Cavaliers this season

In case you haven't heard, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expensive. They are very expensive. If 2025-26 does not bring the type of success that it promises, Darius Garland could be relegated to a cost-cutting move in the very near future.

Being nearly $20 million over the second apron gives the Cavaliers a short window for contention. While there should be a general expectation that Cleveland gets at least two cracks to win a championship with this group, there is no guarantee that the core four won't be tinkered with at all.

Garland stands out as the most obvious candidate to suffer an early departure from Cleveland, should the Cavaliers fall short of meaningful playoff progression, at the least. The All-Star guard has the third largest salary on the team, trailing only Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.

Garland has also had moments of untimely injuries and defensive shortcomings that would raise immediate questions about whether a better fit can be found on the trade market. 2025-26 will need the shifty guard to showcase some reasons for hope in both of those areas.

Darius Garland must rise — or risk being replaced

The conversation of Garland's future surfaced on a recent episode of The Ringer NBA Show. Howard Beck and Michael Pina discussed the looming changes that may happen in Cleveland if the Cavaliers fall short in a playoff setting once more.

"My biggest question, still, is defensively," Pina said. "I just want to see Garland, in particular, hold up on the defensive end throughout a playoff run. I think he's one of the poorer defenders in basketball for someone of his stature."

Pina thought the solution to Garland's poor defense may even become playing Lonzo Ball in closing lineups to overcome the shortcomings on that end from the two-time All-Star. Beck followed up by saying there will be 'huge pressure' on the Cavaliers.

Pulling Garland from late-game lineups, as Pina tried to suggest, will certainly not be the answer. The offensive mastery of the Cavaliers lead guard is just too important to not have on the floor in those instances.

It was clear in the series against the Indiana Pacers just how much Garland was needed down the stretch. His offense is enough to keep him on the floor, but that does not mean the Cavaliers would not benefit from stronger defensive play out of their point guard.

Life as a 6-feet-1-inch guard, who is also listed below 200 pounds, is not easy on defense in the NBA. However, the expectations demanded of a $40 million player do not disappear just because of that. Garland will need to be the piece that takes the Cavaliers over the top, or his future in Cleveland will quickly flood trade rumors in 2026.