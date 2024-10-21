Life for the Cleveland Cavaliers without Max Strus in the rotation
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ bad luck started before the season. Release valve Max Strus sustained a right ankle sprain in solo workouts and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, per the team’s press release. Adjusting without him will not be easy, even with the collection of talent in Wine and Gold.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson has said since day one that he wants the Cavaliers to play quicker. Perhaps they will by leaning more on Donovan Mitchell’s speed and passing, but losing an offensive trigger like Strus doesn’t make it easier.
Strus is a versatile weapon. He was second in 3-point attempts and recorded four assists per game for the Cavaliers in 2023-24. It hurts the group that he can’t take pressure off the backcourt by taking the rock up the floor. Many off-ball defenders get lost between seeing the ball and man. Mitchell’s athleticism and Darius Garland’s deep touch could have been used more as weapons in single coverage, but it will have to wait.
All of his off-ball movement strains opposing defenses because it tires his man. Strus was in the top 15 in distance traveled in the Playoffs and 21st in the regular season. On top of that, Strus is a drop coverage killer because he can pull-up for the deep shot or attack the space while looking to give it back to the screener.
Cleveland's other wing options
His absence leaves three candidates to start: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro or Dean Wade. LeVert is the superior ball handler and can get two feet into the paint. Okoro is the strictest defender. Wade is statistically the sharper deep shooter on 3.7 tries.
Sam Merrill is a wild card for the production. Atkinson said he hasn’t been affected by only suiting up for two preseason matches.
For now, considering size, movement and help defense, Wade plays most similarly to Strus and is the top choice to start. The Cavaliers must find a way to have him take at least six 3-pointers per game while Strus is missing. Getting him open on dribble handoffs, flares and stagger screens is a good idea as opposed to having him just wait for a teammate’s drive and kick.
For the reserves, Okoro and LeVert must also take more threes and hover over league-average efficiency to capitalize on the overreactions the main crew will draw. They should have no issue burying shots from the corner, which is the easiest one in the league because this is where protections loosen up the most. And Okoro specifically can be used as the screener in pick-and-pop plays because of his acreage.
Additionally, one fewer shooter means the inside threats must execute their jobs effectively so whoever is outside has an easy look. The team should run cross screens galore to get Evan Mobley good positioning on the block for a face-up and take advantage of his size. The team could also use Wade with Mobley or Jarrett Allen in the horns set to create a scramble when one goes low and the other goes to the perimeter. Or they can up the usage on split action plays to get a good shot on the wings or drive to the cup.
Defensively, the Cavaliers won’t see too much drop-off in Strus’ absence despite him being a plus on-ball disrupter. Okoro is a strong point-of-attack pest with a lot to prove. LeVert, when engaged, is capable of providing good minutes on defense and can also play up top. And Wade’s size makes him tough to shoot over at close range.
If Strus comes back at the six-week mark, he will have missed 20 outings. The Cavaliers will play seven teams that made last year’s Playoffs in that span. Getting through that with at least a 14-6 record would be optimal. It would mean the Cavaliers are as deep as what the paper says.