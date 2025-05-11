Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell is blazing path toward NBA immortality

There is something special about Donovan Mitchell's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland's superstar guard has led the team to three consecutive playoff berths, helping the Cavs emerge as a Finals contender again for the first time since LeBron James' exit in 2018. Mitchell has not done it alone. He joined a young core on the verge of contention with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. As the leader, though, Mitchell has elevated himself and his teammates to new heights.

The first two years of the modern Cavs was not always pretty. Time and time again, they struggled to find an offensive balance among the core four. With two undersized ballhandlers in the backcourt and two oversized interior monoliths in the frontcourt, the Cavaliers fell into redundant mistakes and often ended the season with a middling offensive efficiency. By the time playoffs came, their lack of identity caused heavy burdens and early exits.

Now, with another season together and a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers finished the 2024-25 regular season with the NBA's best offense and the Eastern Conference's best record. Mitchell put together an undeniable All-NBA campaign as the leading scorer and the driving force behind the historic season. Mobley emerged as a legitimate All-Star, earning his first nod and being named the Defensive Player of the Year after being looked over two years prior.

In the playoffs, the Cavaliers are meeting their first true challenge. After sweeping the Miami Heat in fashion, the Cavs are battling both injuries and a talented Indiana Pacers squad. Falling short in the opening games in Cleveland, the Cavaliers swung the momentum with a statement win in game three. With their backs against the wall, Mitchell has stepped up and proven once again that he is the superstar the Cavaliers need. This time, though, there is something uniquely special about his postseason heroics.

Donovan Mitchell is writing his chapter in the NBA mythos

Mitchell's 2020 NBA Playoffs run against the Denver Nuggets was nothing short of incredible. He put together two 50-point games, going head-to-head against Nuggets star Jamal Murray. While Mitchell and the Utah Jazz eventually lost the series in a heartbreaking game seven, Spida's performance was not forgotten. It cemented his place as a rising star in the NBA, and his arrival in Cleveland gave him a new home to define that legacy.

As the Cavaliers guard enters his prime years, he has refined his game as a scorer, passer and leader. Mitchell has repeatedly stated that his time with the Cavs has taught him the necessity of uplifting his teammates rather than selfishly attempting to be the sole hero to save the day.

Defensively, Mitchell has exerted himself and gone beyond his earlier limitations. Using his impressive wingspan to his advantage, Mitchell is becoming a well-rounded defender, pestering his assignment on the perimeter and harassing scorers in the paint.

While Mitchell's evolution with the Cavaliers has opened opportunities for his teammates to thrive, the Cavs have needed vintage Spida to overcome the Pacers. Through the first three games, Mitchell is averaging a league-high 41.3 points in the second round, including back-to-back 40-point nights. The Cavs superstar has been fearless in his scoring, absorbing contact and finishing through immense pressure. In the game three victory, Mitchell opened the night with a timeless highlight, a move that proved himself to be capable of being the next era-defining star.

It will sound crazy, but Donovan Mitchell has the relentlessness of the Kobe's and Iverson's come playoff time. He loves the bright lights and doesn't play to percentages. Constantly looking to attack. Just has the will to carry a team. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) May 10, 2025

Stardom is not proven in the regular season; playoff success proves the true value of an NBA talent. For Mitchell, he has always fallen short of seeing the Conference Finals. It has been a black mark on his resume despite his individual accomplishments, and he is currently facing another potential setback. But, the pressure has not stopped his drive and motivation. His heroic determination of late has looked reminiscent of unforgettable guards before him. It has led to online discussion about his place among NBA star guards throughout the league's history, and he is etching his place in the mythos as the next true legend.

The NBA needs the next face of the league

Through nearly every era of the NBA, there has been a definitive guard that shaped the league in one way or another. Magic Johnson revolutionized the game with his passing and physical scoring. He helped create the dynasty of the Los Angeles Lakers as he battled with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. Following Johnson, the era of Michael Jordan took the world by storm as the Chicago Bulls achieved the unthinkable, winning six rings in six tries.

Kobe Bryant resumed the legacy of the Lakers, winning five championships and shaping the Mamba Mentality that many modern stars emulate. Alongside Bryant, Allen Iverson defined much of the NBA's culture and had handles that would have been considered wizardry in bygone eras. Dwyane Wade grew into one of the most dynamic combo guards of all time, becoming an elite playmaker and unstoppable scorer while also standing as the greatest shot-blocking guard the league has ever witnessed. Steve Nash and the Phoenix Suns revolutionized offense and challenged the status quo. After them, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP as he wowed the world with his explosive athleticism and unstoppable talent.

Stephen Curry changed the league forever in the 2010's as he built a dynasty with the Golden State Warriors. While Curry's predecessors were high-flying scoring machines, Curry proved that a game-changing guard did not need to leap over tall buildings like Superman. Instead, the Golden State legend could shoot the ball from anywhere with any number of defenders trying to stop him. He made it look easy.

Now, the league is entering a new era - one seemingly to be defined by big men. Nikola Jokic has become the NBA's greatest player. Victor Wembanyama is expected to take the league by storm. Even when LeBron James and Kevin Durant ruled the NBA, there have always been guards who are walking highlight reels who also defined the era.

With Mobley at his side, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell is proving himself to be the next all-time backcourt talent. While he is not celebrated as such as an MVP finalist or the face of the league, Spida's constant historic playoff production would undoubtedly put him in the shortlist of game changers if he can lead the Cavaliers to the promised land.

There is something special brewing in The Land, and people are taking notice. Donovan Mitchell's era with the Cleveland Cavaliers has revitalized the two-big lineup, and Mitchell's offensive brilliance is nothing less than legendary. If the Cavaliers can reach their ceiling, there will be no question about Mitchell's place among his peers. As the Cavs carve out their place in the 2020's, Mitchell could quickly become one of the household names that must always be mentioned when discussing this modern era of NBA greatness.