Hustle and star power leads Cavaliers to emphatic win as Pacers meltdown

Going down 0-2 was not enough to shake the Cleveland Cavaliers, powering themselves to a thunderous victory to bring the series back to contention.

Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell continued his display of firepower against the Pacers, scoring 43 points after dropping 47 in game two. With the Pacers coming off a buzzer-beater to break Cleveland's heart in game two, the Cavs' fortitude would be tested to avoid falling into sweep territory.

The Cavs battled all season to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference and make short work of the 10-seeded Miami Heat in round one. Falling short in both initial home games could have killed their postseason hopes before they began. Instead, Cleveland opened the game on point. Max Strus started the night with a confident three-pointer, beginning an 11-0 run for the visiting Cavs.

Indiana could not find the bottom of the net away from the free-throw line until halfway through the first quarter, meanwhile the Cavs demonstrated the type of offensive balance and intensity that gave them the league's top offense through the regular season. Defensively, Evan Mobley was at his best, swatting shots and deterring others. He finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks.

In front of a passionate Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd, the Cavs' 126-104 win exposed flaws in the Pacers that could break open the series going forward.

Mitchell's brilliance and Indy's meltdown

With his two All-Star teammates back from injury, Donovan Mitchell powered through the Pacers' defense with confidence as his cohorts helped challenge Indiana every play. Mitchell wasted no time showcasing what makes him the best player in the series, splitting the defense with a jaw-dropping move to an and-one layup for his second basket of the contest.

The return of Darius Garland demonstrated the value of a true offensive orchestrator. Evan Mobley found easy looks at the rim off seamless Garland dimes. The All-Star point guard's masterful distribution gave Mitchell the open space to manipulate the Pacers' defense to his will. With every blow that Indiana would hit the Cavaliers with, it seemed that Mitchell would either deliver his own or dish it to an open teammate.

On the other end, Indiana's emotions took control, and reason left the building. The officials took little interest in the Pacers' complaints, handing out a technical foul to head coach Rick Carlisle before following up with a tech for Thomas Bryant as he sat down on the bench complaining about regular foul a few moments earlier. Indiana's uncontrolled temper led to rushed offensive possessions, late defensive rotations and a total meltdown whenever they tried to get back into the game.

Poise is a key ingredient in playoff success. The young Pacers squad has playoff experience but has not shied away from the dramatics. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, tempers flared every game, headlined by Tyrese Haliburton's father's heated exchange with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the conclusion of the five-game series. As the Cavaliers pushed the Pacers to their emotional limits, the game quickly got out of hand.

Cleveland cannot count on the Pacers to lose their control every game. Carlisle is a seasoned, championship coach, and this Indiana team has plenty of experience despite their young age. What the Cavaliers can depend on as a winning element is their hustle and offensive rebounding.

Winning the possessions game

What can often be a weakness for the Cavaliers became a strength against the Pacers, winning the rebounding battle 56-37, most notably with 18 offensive rebounds as a team. Though of the frontcourt is tasked with grabbing missed shots, the entire Cavs roster was involved in game three. Mobley and Mitchell led the effort with five offensive boards each, as Allen followed close with four of his own.

With every extra possession the Cavs generated off rebounds, they ate away at the clock and had a chance to build a greater lead over Indiana. Cleveland ended the night with 31 second-chance points, putting on a clinic of offensive effort and hustle to garner the road victory. Oftentimes, the Cavaliers can fall into the background, becoming too dependent on the frontcourt duo of Mobley and Allen to grab every miss. With a team effort, Cleveland showed their full potential as a tough-nosed playoff contender.

While the Cavs might not have such a dominant advantage going forward, not every game will need to be won by 22 points. The Cavaliers have been fearless down the stretch in close games, and with their best clutch scorer Garland back, they should have confidence for a close match in game four.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in a do-or-die game three, and they proved themselves ready for the challenge against a talented but young Indiana Pacers.