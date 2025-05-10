Donovan Mitchell silences Pacers crowd with statement and one for Cavaliers

Averaging 40.5 points per game in round two for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell is proving his leadership and killer instinct as he battles to see his first Conference Finals.

Entering game three, Cleveland aimed to steal momentum from the Indiana Pacers after falling 0-2 in the opening games at home. The Pacers' last-minute comeback in game two put the Cavs in a do-or-die situation as the series traveled to Indianapolis. Haliburton's game-winning three over Ty Jerome could have broken the Cavs' spirits. Instead, Cleveland showed their intensity without hesitation.

Opening the game, the Cavs built a quick 11-0 run. The Pacers did not score their first field goal until roughly halfway through the first quarter when Myles Turner drained a transition three-pointer off a scoop pass by TJ McConnell. On the other side, the Cavaliers were on point from tip off.

Cleveland's quick punch was no mistake. Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley was active on defense, swatting away a swift layup by Tyrese Haliburton. On the other end, Max Strus was on fire both as a shooter and distributor, shooting 2-of-3 from deep in the opening minutes.

While the Cavaliers are fighting an uphill battle against a talented Indy team led by star Tyrese Haliburton, a fiery open was capped off by an unforgettable display by the wine and gold's leading superstar.

Mitchell reminds the crowd why he's a superstar

With the supporting cast setting the tone, Mitchell found his stride and capitalized on the offensive gravity his teammates developed quickly. Indiana refused to back down, but Spida wasted no time reminding the other side who was the best talent on the court.

The spin... to off the glass... AND-1 FOR SPIDA 🤩



📺 Game 3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/pPw2xGoqkl — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2025

Driving against Haliburton, Mitchell spun around and launched toward the hoop. Initially targeting a dunk, Spida absorbed contact and manipulated his shot into an and-one layup worthy of an all-time highlight reel. With a ruckus crowd in Gainbrdige Fieldhouse, Mitchell's display of athleticism and crafty scoring silenced the audience as he headed to the line for an added point.

Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland returned after two weeks out of action, and Mobley and De'Andre Hunter came back from injury early after missing game two. The Cavaliers had no choice but to play everyone. Mitchell's elite scoring highlighted the value of a healthy roster. Cleveland proved how they built a 15-0 start to the regular season and achieved the league's best offensive rating throughout 82 games.

Garland's presence unlocked Cleveland's offensive flow. The ball moved more decisively, and the Cavlaiers found easy looks. Mobley's interior presence has forced the Pacers to help late, leading to the penetration that generated the and-one move. To overcome a hungry Indiana squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to lean on a balanced offense with a hint of heroics from Donovan Mitchell.