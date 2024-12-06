Cleveland Cavaliers rookie is making a strong case to join the rotation
As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to roll through the Eastern Conference with a league-leading record of 20-3, there is little to criticize.
Cleveland depends on both star power and depth to overcome opponents. Coach Kenny Atkinson has found a way to maximize the value of nearly every Cavalier on offense and defense. Atkinson evolved the Cavs' offense, leading the NBA in points per game (121.8) and three-point percentage (40.2).
With a complete and selfless roster, the Cavaliers should have no sense of urgency to make any major changes. Although trades can be tempting and may be worth the risk in the right scenario, minor tweaks to the rotation and giving more players a chance in the spotlight are the only real alterations the Cavs need to consider heavily.
In the past few seasons, the Cavs have discovered two rotational talents through the G League with Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. earning standard NBA contracts after dominating with the affiliate Charge. This season, the Cavaliers might be finding another hidden gem in rookie wing Jaylon Tyson.
Tyson is proving his NBA talent
In 12 games played with the Cavs, Tyson has earned 102 total minutes played and one start. As a starter, Tyson dropped 16 points alongside seven assists and 11 rebounds. Such a debut would suggest that Tyson would be a more common face for Cavaliers fans; yet, Tyson has only seen spotty appearances since his performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Most recently, Tyson has spent most of his time with the Charge rather than the Cavs. In his first two appearances in the G League, Tyson has displayed the exact reason why he deserves a spot in the nightly rotation. In his G League debut, Tyson dropped 25 points alongside five assists and six rebounds. His efficiency left something to be desired, shooting 8-of-21 from the field and 3-of-10 from deep. Still, his versatility and do-it-all playstyle helped lift the Charge to a win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
In his next game against the Motor City Cruise, Tyson improved his shot selection, hitting eight of his 15 field goal attempts. His three-point shooting still lacked, making just two on eight tries. Overall, he gave Cleveland 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He also contributed three steals. Tyson is a physical wing who can chase a missed shot like a battle-tested veteran.
Tyson's subpar shooting could be the reason he is without NBA playing time. The Cavs have valued shooting above all else, and Tyson is not an NBA shooter yet. He has, however, shown that he is perfectly suited to fulfill his self-proclaimed role as a Josh Hart type of wing. He is tenacious on defense and can fill minutes at either the small or power forward position despite his 6'6" build.
The three-year collegiate prospect is an ideal wing solution for the Cavaliers in the long term. With the Cavaliers surging in the NBA, the winter stretch is the perfect time to give Tyson extended play to test his resolve and fit. The Cavs have built a sizable lead in the East and have a variety of veteran talent who can hide Tyson's defects if needed.
How Tyson fits into the rotation
Clearly, giving Tyson minutes means somebody loses them. It is tricky to find a Cavalier who should be removed from the lineup, considering Tyson's replacing anyone would possibly take away floor spacing from the Cavs.
Atkinson might not have a spot for Tyson in every matchup yet, given his bad shooting. But, in the Cavs' two losses to the Atlanta Hawks, Atkinson may find an ideal spot for Tyson. Atlanta is a speedy, tricky rival who can punish any heavy-footed defenders. Cleveland's Georges Niang was a constant target for the Hawks' offense, using their speed to breeze past the veteran forward time and time again.
Against these faster, younger squads, Atkinson would be smart to place Tyson in Niang's spot for long stretches to provide a quick yet strong defender. In college, Tyson played as both a forward and guard, learning to move his feet on the perimeter and stay in front of his man. While his collegiate defense was far from extraordinary, Tyson has shown a commitment to growth and development on that end, which is showcased by his summer league performances and recent NBA showings.
Tyson is capable of flying across the court with composure. He is also unafraid to take a hit and give one back. His physicality and lack of NBA experience have made him foul prone, but these growing pains are worth enduring now as he molds his game. Tyson has a lot of room to grow and is quite imperfect now, but he is showing he has every tool the Cavaliers need for the future.
Finding a spot for Jaylon Tyson is a good problem for the Cleveland Cavaliers to have. Coach Atkinson is more than capable of solving it, though. Playing with the Charge has helped Tyson refine his game and understanding of an NBA-like system. Building his confidence and training his team mentality will continue to benefit him. With his strong start on the Charge, Tyson may be ready to contribute to winning on a nightly basis sooner than expected.