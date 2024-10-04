3 best standout players from the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp so far
The season is almost here, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up at the IMG Academy in sunny Florida for the first training camp under head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff.
Cleveland is trusting in roster continuity to foster the team's next step toward true Finals contention. Donovan Mitchell enters his third season with the wine and gold, taking the helm as the franchise cornerstone of the new generation. With Mitchell having inked a long-term extension, the Cavs enter training camp with a long postseason run and more as their primary goal.
Over the past four seasons, the Cavaliers have steadily improved their final results. From missing the postseason to the Play-In Tournament, the Cavs built toward the playoffs before trading for Mitchell in 2022. Since then, they have appeared in two consecutive postseasons with homecourt advantage. The question looming over Cleveland's basketball club now is whether or not they can increase their ceiling beyond the conference semifinals.
A five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics sent the Cavaliers home early this summer. Their biggest move of the year was bringing in Atkinson, a long-time NBA coach with championship experience as the assistant head coach under Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors. The first few days of Atkinson's tenure have featured a wealth of positive news, with three Cavaliers who have stood out for their energy and talent in camp.
Darius Garland looks better than ever with Cleveland
Many Cavaliers fans sighed a breath of relief when the front office showed full commitment to retaining the core four and the star point guard who started the resurgence of Cavs greatness. Darius Garland, a 24-year-old one-time All-Star had a painful dip last season after an unpredictable jaw injury sidelined Garland for over a month. Ahead of camp, Garland spoke about his injury and said he entered the playoffs roughly 15 pounds lighter than usual.
In camp, Garland has shown notable improvement to put on weight and enter the year fit and ready for the physicality of the NBA. Garland has always been lighter than most of his rivals, but his finesse and sharpshooting have helped him alleviate the downsides. If DG keeps his silky handles and finishes, then his better strength and weight could be a major factor in Garland's comeback season that fans have been hoping to witness.
Garland's attitude entering camp highlights Cleveland's focus on continuity. Although spectators question the fit between Garland and Mitchell, DG iterated a sense of brotherhood between the guards as they enter their third season together. While Garland was clearly fighting through a physically and emotionally taxing season, he has returned to the Cavs with the same excited, uplifting smile and personality that fans have appreciated since his 2019 draft night.