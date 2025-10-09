Cavaliers have already made their stance on Jaylon Tyson crystal clear

Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson has shown all the potential to be a well-rounded role player, and his second year is quickly opening the window to reach that ceiling.

Drafted 20th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson joined the Cavs after three collegiate seasons developing as a two-way threat. In college, Tyson's three-point shot and wide range of utility allowed him to develop into a remarkable talent. In his final season with the Cal Golden Bears, he showed a knack for serving as a primary ballhandler and offensive engine.

Defensively, Tyson's 6-foot-7 frame and muscular build shows real potential as a defensive stopper, a role which would greatly benefit the Cavaliers after the departure of Isaac Okoro this offseason. In his rookie campaign, Cleveland's young wing displayed flashes of unrefined talent with solid defensive energy but falling into foul trouble.

With an untimely injury to Max Strus this offseason, Tyson's role in Cleveland's rotation suddenly leaped to have a substantial opportunity to define his job with the Cavs. Although De'Andre Hunter assumed Strus' starting role, Tyson will see early action in the regular season until Strus returns.

Cleveland is trusting Tyson to make the second-year leap

In the opening preseason game, Tyson not only saw improved minutes, but joined the starting five in place of Sam Merrill who was absent from the contest.

Throughout the 118-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Tyson made a mixed impression, showing prominent defensive talent with one steal and two blocks. Offensively, however, the wing's shooting suffered, missing all five of his shot attempts. Each of Tyson's shots came from beyond the arc, signaling a greater confidence in his role as a 3-and-D wing, but his mechanics were shaky at best.

Given the Cavs' tendency to launch a barrage of threes last season, Tyson's biggest question will be the developmet of his shot form. By trusting Tyson in the starting lineup so early, Cleveland has made their opinion on Tyson apparent. While he is a raw prospect entering his second season, the Cavaliers are willing to give him free reign.

Earlier in the summer, head coach Kenny Atkinson praised Tyson's potential and suggested he will enter a larger role this season. Last year, Tyson rarely saw the court, often relegated to being a bench warmer. Atkinson spent time complimenting Tyson's work ethic and improved conditioning.

Atkinson: "My gut says [Jaylon Tyson] is going to be a real contributor on this team." — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) September 23, 2025

When Merrill returns, Tyson is likely to assume a bench role; however, Strus' absence will continue to give Tyson chances as a go-to replacement. If Tyson's underwhelming scoring can be refined, he could secure a reliable role after the team reaches full strength.

Entering the NBA, Tyson projected to mold his game after high-end wings such as Josh Hart and Caleb Martin. This increased playing time is the perfect chance to unlock that potential, and while Tyson's first preseason game was imperfect, his hustle is already presenting itself. Atkinson's praise noted his work ethic and coachability. With time and practice, Tyson's next step forward could not be more obvious.

Jaylon Tyson has potential to transform himself into a high-impact role player under optimal circumstances. That opportunity has arisen temporarily, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are willingly testing Tyson's resolve ahead with expectations he will meet the standard.