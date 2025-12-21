Cavaliers' latest Darius Garland trade rumor is a misguided solution to bigger problems

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rapidly approaching total implosion. Trade vultures circle as Cleveland nears falling from Play-In territory to borderline lottery seeding.

Cleveland has repeatedly been included in trade rumors, especially after yearly Playoffs disappointments. This season, the trade speculation has started early with Cleveland sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-13 record.

Despite last season's tremendous results, the Cavs are falling apart in front of the league's eyes. Darius Garland has been confirmed as a trade target for numerous rival contenders, once again joining the trade conversation as a potential scapegoat for the Cavaliers' failures.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards were named as the primary teams targeting Garland if the Cavs open trade discussions. Orlando has been linked with Garland previously last season, but Cleveland had no reported interest in sending an All-Star point guard to a rival conference contender.

Garland's latest bout of trade rumors has brought with it an intriguing trade proposal circulating with Cavaliers fans online. With the Magic's continued pursuit of Garland, the Cavaliers may finally entertain the discussions with the right trade at hand.

Cavs and Magic swap young stars in proposed Garland deal

Orlando has been linked to nearly every top point guard trade target over the last few years as the aspiring contender searches for an offensive leader to glue the core together. Garland may be the perfect option as his defensive downsides can be overcome by Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and the rest of the Magic roster.

In the newest round of Garland trade rumors, fans may be more open to the prospect of dealing Garland to Orlando for one specific deal.

In a one-for-one swap, the Cavaliers deal their All-Star point guard for Orlando's All-Star forward Franz Wagner. With nearly identical salaries, both sides can afford the trade without any restrictions. Considering both teams mortgaged future trade assets, this trade is one of the few opportunities either franchise could have to build star talent without picks involved.

Despite Garland's depleted impact this season, his potential value to the Magic is still high. He is one of the league's smartest and craftiest playmakers, and at his best, he is an elite three-point threat. Garland's mix of ballhandling, court vision, scoring and speed makes him uniquely positioned to orchestrate for a team like Orlando which desperately needs what he provides.

For the Cavaliers, moving on from Garland for the 6-foot-10 forward Wagner suddenly builds a new core with All-Stars across the board. Placing Wagner next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley creates an star trio with few flaws. Wagner's athleticism and size allows him to drive to the paint and absorb contact along the way, and his improved three-point shooting makes him a danger from deep. His high-level defense complements Mobley and covers for Mitchell.

While this trade may be ideal on the surface, the Cavs may be smarter to avoid the deal, and the Magic may have little interest in dealing Wagner as he reaches All-NBA considerations.

Cleveland and Orlando are better trade partners in the offseason

This season, Wagner leads the Magic with 22.7 points per game, also collecting 6.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.7 assists each night. His overall production has established him as the team's leading star, surpassing his co-star Paolo Banchero as the best Magic player.

With Wagner's ascension, Orlando is unlikely to consider trading him in any scenario, especially for an injury-riddled point guard. The Magic traded for Bane this past offseason, meaning another blockbuster trade is likely out of the picture.

For the Cavaliers, Garland has consistently been one of the most productive offensive players the franchise could have. While his on-court impact has plummeted this season, Garland had a +4.1 points per possession differential for the Cavs, ranking in the 83rd percentile, per Cleaning the Glass.

Since his second NBA season, Garland has always been a high-impact offensive leader. Without Garland, the Cavs' offensive sputters and loses the dynamic passing and motion that gave Cleveland 64 wins last year. With Lonzo Ball falling short of expectations, trading Garland mid-season without returning an elite playmaking point guard only extends the Cavaliers' issues.

However, in the following offseason, the Magic may maintain their interest in Garland. If Cleveland cannot maintain the core four any longer, the summer presents the opportunity to retool by dealing Garland and finding a replacement point guard after the fact.

Orlando would probably still show no interest in moving Franz Wagner. His development has exceeded Garland's trade value, especially for the Magic. Orlando needs a point guard to help elevate Wagner, not replace him.

Instead, Cleveland and Orlando could target another star-for-star swap with Garland and Banchero. Banchero will enter the first year of his new five-year, $240.7 million deal, but the Magic are beginning to transition to a Wagner-centric team over the former Rookie of the Year.

As both the Cavs and Magic struggle to make their core players fit together, trading for stars without draft picks becomes a tumultous task. If the Magic still show interest in Garland this summer, Banchero may be the perfect player to reshape the Cavaliers as a centerpiece alongside Mobley and Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have many questions to answer this season, but trading Garland only raises more issues for the offense. If the Cavs cannot find a fix before another embarrassing season's end, the summer could present a chance to reset by trading for Banchero and using the offseason to find a real point guard replacement.