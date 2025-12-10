Time is ticking for Lonzo Ball to prove Cavaliers should keep the experiment alive

The Lonzo Ball experiment has not yielded the results the Cleveland Cavaliers expected thus far.

In an offseason deal, the Cavaliers dealt struggling wing prospect Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for a proven veteran point guard. Ball has built a reputation as a solid defensive guard and an elite playmaker with solid scoring chops to round out his skillset. While scoring has never been his go-to talent, his ability to drive to the hoop for an easy layup forces defenses to collapse on his drives, giving him easier passing opportunities.

Ball's versatility and crafty offensive mindset made him an ideal trade target. Over recent seasons, he had also adapted his game as a shooter, reaching league average efficiency from beyond the arc.

Early in the season, the Cavs' return was apparent. Though Ball's integration to Cleveland wasn't perfect yet, he was a clear upgrade from Okoro who was struggling to make any impact with the Bulls. Weeks later, and Lonzo has yet to improve and become a productive Cavs guard.

In his first season in wine and gold, Ball is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. His turnover ratio is still good, but his scoring efficiency has plummeted to dreadful career lows. With a 29.2 field goal percentage and 26.6 three-point percentage, the Cavaliers' new backup guard is anything but a scoring threat.

Defensively, Ball has been everything the Cavs wanted. He is diving into passing lanes, contesting shots, defending multiple positions and showing grit on every hustle play. Unfortunately, as Cleveland sits in the middle of the pack offensively as a team, the need for Lonzo to make a step forward is making the Lonzo experiment increasingly worrisome.

The Cavaliers need Lonzo Ball to get better fast

Lonzo Ball is far from the root cause of the Cavs' problems this season, but he has certainly not helped. On paper, Lonzo meets every need Cleveland has in the backcourt. His 6-foot-6 frame brings size that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell do not, he is a defensive-minded player and he offers better playmaking off the bench than recent options.

Still, the Cavaliers are enduring a hellish season, especially offensively. With December 15 serving as the unofficial start to the NBA trade season, the Cavs may be more willing to end Ball's tenure in town earlier than any would have expected. Ball's counterpart Craig Porter, Jr. has been a more reliable offensive presence and is one of the better defenders on the roster.

This year, Porter is averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game in six fewer minutes per night than Ball. Defensively, Porter brings just as much physicality and hustle as Lonzo despite being an undersized player. His rebounding is exceptional for his size, and if his passing continues to improve, he could reach Ball's level of court vision and playmaking.

Right now, the Cavaliers might have a suitable Lonzo replacement. Rookie Tyrese Proctor has also shown flashes as a point guard. If Cleveland cannot figure out how to get Ball playing better, he may be out the door.

Considering Lonzo's low salary and short-term contract, many teams could show interest in taking on Ball for moderate return. The Cavs could add another frontcourt presence on a cheap contract or recoup a modicum of draft capital.

To make a real run at the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers need a strong backcourt rotation. With the right opportunity and execution, Lonzo Ball is the perfect fit to lead the bench. Sadly, Cleveland has yet to see a flash of what a good Lonzo could bring. The potential value he could bring may not stack up well against the actual value a trade could return for Cleveland, especially with Porter becoming a more prominent figure in the rotation.