Eye-catching statistic proves the Cavaliers have the best hidden talent in the NBA

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have the most underrated development system in the NBA, turning multiple overlooked prospects into coveted role players.

By investing in the Cleveland Charge G League squad, the Cavaliers constructed an MLB-like farm system. With a star core and lofty postseason goals, the Cavs rarely have enough minutes in the rotation for young developing prospects. Rather than wasting their talents at the end of the bench, those players spend time with the Charge and get the chance to prove themselves in the Summer League.

This year, sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson took the opportunity in the summer matchups and proved himself to be an ascending talent for Cleveland. After three collegiate seasons, Tyson joined the Cavaliers as the 20th overall selection in last year's draft. Though originally touted as a second-round pick, the Cavs valued him beyond where many scouts assumed he would land. While he did not make a major impression in year one, Tyson's do-it-all hustling playstyle is exactly what the team needs, and he knows it.

In a new feature story, Tyson displayed emotional maturity and an understanding of how he can develop as a modern NBA wing. Entering his second year, Tyson said his primary focus this offseason has been getting into elite shape, and he showed a confidence that speaks volumes to his mentality this year.

"I think I'm going to be a hell of a player in this league. And every day I have approach it that same way, right? Getting extra reps, getting the extra rest. Maybe you want to eat that cookie, but you don't eat the cookie, right? That's how I embrace this. And I just feel like my whole career, that's how I've always been about it. And I'm going to continue to go like that. " Jaylon Tyson

Tyson seems to realize the path to development is a delicate balance. His focus on becoming a "hell of a player" is the kind of determination the Cavaliers need from the 6-foot-6 wing. While the Cavs are hoping Tyson improves as a shooter and less foul-prone defender, his work in his rookie season secretly showed he is already a hidden gem among the Association.

Cavaliers struck gold with Jaylon Tyson

In limited minutes, Tyson never made a major splash in any meaningful games during his inaugural campaign. He looked comfortable on the court, but it was apparent at times he was not entirely in sync on offense. Naturally, another year with the Cavs and more opportunity to play with the main roster will solve this issue.

Still, Tyson sneakily made one of the largest impacts in a key aspect for the Cavaliers. According to Cleaning the Glass (subscription required), the former Cal Golden Bear, Tyson's rookie year was anything but perfect. His on/off numbers were almost entirely in the bottom 25 percent, suggesting opponents played better when he was on the floor. Again, context matters for Tyson's poor impact, but that didn't stop him from showing signs of being a total game-changer in Cleveland's worst weakness.

Tyson may need more repetition to find his rhythm on offense or adjust to be a lockdown defender like he hopes to become, but his effort and hustle are always on full display. Most notably, he is a terrific offensive rebounder. Cleaning the Glass ranked him in the 99th percentile in on/off offensive rebounding percentage with the Cavs, contributing to a +9.5 percent increase in their ORB% as a team.

In 9.6 minutes per game, Tyson averaged just 2 rebounds each night, but nearly half of those came from the offensive side of the ball. His energy on the court was palpable, and his willingness to chase down every long rebound and absorb contact to create extra possessions is the ideal talent to make Tyson a perfect glue guy. Especially with Isaac Okoro now in Chicago, Cleveland's wing rotation has a glaring need for a player with Tyson's motor.

During his pre-draft process, Tyson compared himself to Swiss army knife forward Josh Hart, a player known for his positional versatility, defensive toughness, three-point shooting and incredible knack for tracking down missed shots. If Tyson is already one of the league's most impactful wings on the offensive glass, his growth as a shooter and defender will only help amplify and highlight the great talent Tyson already is.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a championship-ready roster. Although there have been more embarrassing bumps in the road than expected, the Cavs have stayed the course and seeked out the underappreciated talents in the Association. Jaylon Tyson may be the best example yet of a hidden talent the Cavaliers discovered in the draft.