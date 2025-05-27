The answer the Cleveland Cavaliers need has been hiding in plain sight

The Cleveland Cavaliers are banking on internal growth to continue the path toward the NBA Finals.

In an end-of-season media availability, president of basketball operations Koby Altman insisted the Cavs have belief in the core to take another step forward next season. A devastating five-game defeat in the second round to the Indiana Pacers cut Cleveland's Finals dreams short. The painful disappointment still included hopeful bright spots. Evan Mobley rose to the occasion in the playoffs after his best regular season yet.

With Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Star nod and nomination to All-NBA Second Team, Mobley's star leap gives the Cavs a bright future ahead. Rather than trading off crucial players, the Cavs seem happy to give another year to this core and ignoring the trade rumors that will undoubtedly circle the team this offseason.

Still, the Cavaliers need to make improvements in the 2025-26 season. After enjoying the league's one of the most productive bench units in the regular season, Cleveland's reserves were nowhere to be found against Indy. De'Andre Hunter eventually found his rhythm by the end, but Ty Jerome was played out of the rotation until Cleveland was against the wall in game five.

Cleveland could seek the missing puzzle piece in free agency or trade, but without selling off major contributors to dip below the second apron, there is little opportunity to complete the roster. Trading for Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks gave the Cavs a combo forward with two-way impact. He answered a major need for the Cavs, but even with his arrival, Cleveland's wing depth is incomplete.

The answer to the Cavaliers' need could already be on the roster, though, after not seeing consistent playing time in his inaugural Cavs season.

Jaylon Tyson is the answer the Cavaliers are looking for

After three collegiate seasons, Jaylon Tyson entered the NBA Draft, chosen by the Cavaliers 20th overall. Cleveland's rookie showed promise in the Summer League and in his limited minutes with the main roster.

Over 47 games played, Tyson averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in only 9.6 minutes per game. His sporadic playing time diminished his potential impact, but Tyson proved to have a level of hustle and determination that suggests substantial room for growth. Standing at 6-foot-6, Cleveland's latest rookie fits the bill the Cavaliers need of a big wing to compensate for the undersized starting backcourt.

Ahead of his rookie season, Tyson compared himself to high-end role players Josh Hart and Caleb Martin. Both Hart and Martin provide their respective teams with a versatile skillset, chasing down long rebounds and making the extra play. If Tyson can fill this role, he would give the Cavaliers a critical, gritty role player to complete their wing depth chart.

The Cavaliers know how to develop talent

Tyson is a confident team-first player. To take the next step forward with the Cavaliers, Tyson must elevate his shooting prowess and become a consistent threat from deep. In his first season, he shot 34.5 percent from three-point range on low volume. In his final college season, Tyson shot 36 percent on 4.5 attempts per game with the California Golden Bears. The Cavaliers selected Tyson with the belief that his shooting with Cal would transfer to the NBA.

Considering Cleveland's history discovering and developing role players like Craig Porter, Jr., Dean Wade, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, taking an opportunity to mold Tyson into the perfect 3-and-D role player needed to transform this squad into a perennial title contender should be a top offseason priority. In an ideal world, Tyson gives the Cavaliers a player who can compete as a two, three or four in various lineups like Hart has done with the New York Knicks.

Entering his sophomore season, Jaylon Tyson deserves increased opportunities to prove himself with the Cleveland Cavaliers as their version of New York's Cavs killer. If the Cavaliers can develop another underrated talent into a constant rotation player with Tyson, it could give Cleveland a free addition to an already competitive Eastern Conference powerhouse.