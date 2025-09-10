Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson decision already has a clear answer before training camp

After a summer spent filling out depth for the Cleveland Cavaliers' backcourt and frontcourt, the wing rotation is now left shallow with an untimely injury sidelining Max Strus for the first few months of the season.

With Darius Garland already benched as he recovers from injury as well, the Cavs enter the 2025-26 regular season limping. Two starting positions are left void, putting the rotation players to the test immediately. Veteran Cavaliers like Sam Merrill and Dean Wade may already feel comfortable changing roles to fit injury needs, but younger and newer players will likely need more time to adjust.

Last season, the Cavaliers added De'Andre Hunter at the deadline and struggled to find the ideal role for the 3-and-D wing. With Strus out, Hunter may be moved out of position to the starting lineup unless Wade steps in and allows Hunter to continue a sixth man role. For the rest of the Cavs' forwards, though, they will be fighting for a consistent spot in the rotation upon Strus' return.

The Cleveland wing most likely to find a new opportunity is Jaylon Tyson. Drafted 20th overall in 2024, the three-year collegiate prospect was stuck behind numerous veteran wings and rarely saw the hardwood in his rookie year. Now, though, the early offseason Isaac Okoro trade and the recent Strus injury opens minutes for Tyson to make an immediate impact in his second season and prove himself a legitimate NBA talent.

Spending most of his time with the G League Cleveland Charge last year, Tyson averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting at an efficient rate. His shooting did not translate to the NBA easily, though, as he was not acclimated to the Cavs' offensive system. If Tyson takes full advantage of an increased role this season, he could quickly change his narrative and earn a real spot.

The Cavaliers need Tyson to prove himself

While the Cavs are still a relatively young contender the entire core under the age of 30, what each player offers is mostly known at this point. Evan Mobley is the only Cavalier still expected to make significant strides and raise his ceiling, but his co-stars and teammates are mostly refining their skillset rather than discovering it.

Tyson is the one of the few Cavaliers with questions left to answer as to his long-term NBA fit. Although Tyson is not an All-Star caliber player, his all-around playstyle could lend itself to becoming a jack of all trades. The sophomore wing recognizes this opportunity, often comparing his potential and role to gritty wings like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin. His tenacious energy rebounding and playing physical defense help lean into those comparisons, but this season will be the first real test for Tyson.

For the Cavaliers, the plan for Tyson is clear: put him on the court at various positions and test his resolve. Seeing how Tyson can fluctuate among the two, three and four spots while playing alongside both the stars and other role players could give the coaching staff a clear understanding of how he can best impact the team goign forward.

While testing his versatility to open the year could be a daunting challenge, Tyson's three years in college were quite similar. He played for three schools in as many years, fulfilling different roles and levels of leadership at each stop. In Tyson's first two seasons, he was primarily an off-ball shooter and secondary option. In his final year at Cal, Tyson was the go-to option on offense and the leader for the Golden Bears. It resulted in his best collegiate season and proved he can be a productive player with an obvious confidence on the court.

That same charismatic approach to basketball will be the key to unlocking his fullest potential. If Jaylon Tyson proves himself early this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers could have discovered the hidden steal of the 2024 draft as they build toward a Finals run this year.