Ascending Cavaliers prospect may push fan-favorite veteran out this summer

After seemingly completing the offseason checklist, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in trade rumors.

Opening the summer, Cleveland added Tyrese Proctor via the draft, Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, re-signed Sam Merrill and signed Larry Nance, Jr. for a hometown reunion. The Cavs demonstrated an intentional plan this summer to prioritize defense and on-court versatility. Cleveland's backcourt finally added a secondary playmaker and defensive grit with Ball. Nance brings a reliable backup big behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Outside of some nonsensical LeBron James trade rumors, the Cavaliers' offseason grew quiet. Cleveland became a clear favorite in the Eastern Conference as rival contenders struggle with lengthy injuries. Standing atop the conference, the Cavaliers may still look for a trade to shake up the bench.

During the recent Summer League tournament, rumors surfaced that numerous teams were showing interest in long-time Cavaliers veteran Dean Wade. Entering the final year of his contract with the Cavs, the two-way forward is seemingly on the trade block as Cleveland maneuvers the perils of the newly-minted luxury tax second apron. Retaining Wade would require a significant pay raise from his current $6.6 million, pushing the Cavaliers' luxury tax penalties even further into the stratosphere.

Moving a versatile defender and respectable shooter like Wade for little to no compensation would typically be a poor move for a contending squad, but the same Summer League that spawned the new rumors may have also given the Cavs the perfect Wade replacement.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin could replace Dean Wade for the Cavaliers

Last year's undrafted rookie Nae'Qwan Tomlin made a splash with the G League Cleveland Charge, eventually earning a two-way contract halfway through his first season. Having never played high school basketball, Tomlin developed over four college seasons into a legitimate NBA prospect. This summer, the 6-foot-10 athletic big man caught the attention of the league for his Summer League dominance.

While Tomlin is still a raw prospect, he provides a unique combination of defense, verticality, ball handling and shooting uncommon for a player of his ilk. The Cavalier began his college years at a community college before working his way to a Division I program. Now in the NBA, it seems that Tomlin's development is not finished yet.

Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor reports that Tomlin's Summer League stardom may quickly earn him a spot with the main rotation. That same head-turning play by Tomlin may be the reason that Wade is suddenly available.

"One final layer to the [Dean] Wade speculation: Two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin continues to turn heads. The organization believes in Tomlin and he may get consideration for regular-season rotation minutes." Chris Fedor

In his time with Cleveland, Wade has been a combination forward while also occasionally filling spots at the center position. As the Cavaliers prepare to include sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson into the rotation more frequently, Wade's role becomes less apparent. Tomlin, however, fills an obvious need. If any of the Cavs' current bigs - Mobley, Allen and Nance - get injured, Tomlin is an easy substitute. He shows tenacious energy rebounding the ball, is a willing passer and can finish a well-timed lob pass with athleticism and surprising strength.

Tomlin is not instantly becoming an NBA star, but he signing him to a standard, long-term contract would be a cost-effective option for the Cavaliers if the return for Dean Wade gives the team more financial flexibility in the future and some extra draft capital.

There is by no means a need to rush Wade's exit from the franchise. While his three-point shooting and confidence can wane, his defensive impact is never questionable. As the Cleveland Cavaliers approach a season with high expectations and an even higher payroll, however, Tomlin is an exciting prospect and potential replacement, especially with a veteran like Nance to mentor the young big man.