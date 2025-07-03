Cavaliers can address fatal flaw by pursuing this free agent right now

The Cleveland Cavaliers have created the blueprints for navigated the treacherous second apron, and one final move could seal the deal on a perfect offseason.

Cleveland's postseason embarrassment came at the hands of the Indiana Pacers as the Cavs' perimeter defense, lack of ballhandling and a shallow frontcourt were exposed throughout the five-game series. The Cavaliers entered the offseason with two obvious needs. With a brilliant trade for Lonzo Ball and bringing back fan favorite Larry Nance, Jr., the Cavs retooled the bench to address the biggest concerns.

With 13 roster spots filled, the Cavaliers still need to add one more player to be compliant by the time the season begins. As the money for the free agency pool dries, the Cavs are positioned to add another talented veteran on a bargain minimum contract. Considering the current roster, Cleveland is unlikely to target another frontcourt player. While Cleveland could appreciate a traditional center to crash the boards on every miss, the remaining candidates are either already linked to other franchises or are not likely to make a positive impact for the Cavs.

Instead, Cleveland needs to address the new fatal flaw created in the backcourt. Lonzo Ball is a versatile two-way big guard who could be the perfect complementary backup to the offensive-maestro Darius Garland. Ball's defensive talent gives Cleveland a needed perimeter defender, and his offensive playmaking can serve as a secondary engine when Garland is off the court.

Where both Garland and Ball falter, though, is consistent health. Garland's last two seasons have been met with untimely and uncommon injury luck, especially near the postseason. As for Ball, more than two years absent from the hardwood after a meniscus surgery will likely mean the former Chicago Bull point guard is going to miss a significant chunk of the season.

The Cavaliers need one more guard to lead the offense. Though Craig Porter, Jr. is a talented young player, a veteran presence may be the perfect answer. Finding the right point guard to fill that tertiary role on a minimum contract might be easier than expected.

The Cavaliers need to look at Malcolm Brogdon

Former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is a consummate professional. He has made solid contributions on every team he has visited, and as Brogdon reaches the latter years of his career, he can be a valuable leader for this Cavaliers roster.

Last season, the 32-year-old guard averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the Washington Wizards. Unless Brogdon returns to the Wizards, he is probably only left with minimum offers this summer. Brogdon has faced a plethora of injury woes himself, but adding him as a third string leader on a cheap deal is worth the chance.

When healthy, Brogdon is a proven two-way player. At 6-foot-4, Brogdon has the size to defend guards and smaller wings and is an intelligent offensive leader. Throughout his career, Brogdon has been an efficient scorer and passer with a 53 effective field goal percentage and 2.7 assist-to-turnover-ratio. His overall skillset perfectly matches what the Cavaliers need in a backcourt veteran, and a chance to contribute to a Finals run could be a worthwhile reason for Brogdon to play at a discount.

With Garland and Ball in front of Brogdon and Porter, the injury bug would not be a real concern for the Cavaliers. If one or two guards are sidelined, there is still a healthy and talented duo able to take up the responsibilities for the temporary absences. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a deep bench across the board, but finding a final piece like Brogdon to secure a consistent backcourt would be the perfect way to conclude this offseason.