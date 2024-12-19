Former Cavalier is candidate to be traded again after rough start in new home

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA after 27 games. There was much talk about Donovan Mitchell’s extension and breaking up this core, but the Cavs proved they just needed time to become elite. They may struggle to further upgrade but can thank the son of a franchise icon for helping them reach this stage.

Larry Nance Jr. joined the Cavs in 2018 and was a key part of the trade that brought Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland in 2021. The Cavaliers do not acquire Donovan Mitchell without Markkanen, and they likely do not make the first move without Nance Jr. in the package. Nance Sr. has his number retired in Cleveland and will forever be one of their all-time greats. It helped bring his son to the franchise and make their current run possible.

Nance Jr. was sent to the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade this offseason, and his time in Atlanta has not gone great. Despite the franchise’s protests on his availability, the 6’8 big man may be back on the trade block.

Larry Nance Jr. could be traded again after a disappointing start in Atlanta

He is regarded as one of the most desirable names on the trade market. The 6’8 big man has proven he can rebound, make plays, and provide an impact on both ends. He has rated above league average by win shares per 48 minutes in eight of his ten NBA seasons.

The Hawks can say he is not on the block, but the 31-year-old has barely played in Atlanta. He has appeared in just ten of their first 27 games and just once since Nov. 17. The Hawks have Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu at the five with Jalen Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, and Zaccharie Risarcher eating the forward minutes. It leaves no room for Nance Jr., and Atlanta should be eager to get back whatever is possible for his $11.2 million expiring contract.

Despite his limited run, Nance Jr. averages 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals in 16.5 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 63.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent on his free throws.

The Cavaliers are one of many teams that would love to add a backup big man to their roster. They know his versatile game would fit nicely in several lineups and raise their ceiling. The Hawks are not playing him and will lose him for nothing in the offseason. Why not get some draft capital for Nance before Feb. 6?

The Cleveland Cavaliers believe they are title contenders and should be looking to upgrade before the trade deadline. Finding the right move won’t be easy, and the best solution may be acquiring Larry Nance Jr. from the Hawks. He figures to be available and fills a need. That is precisely what the Cavs should be trying to accomplish.