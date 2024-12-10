Cavaliers trade rumors: Ideal trade target is "off the market"

With the December 15 trade eligibility date approaching, NBA trade rumors are everywhere. For a winning team like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the talk revolves around adding a depth piece to fill out the rotation rather than any massive overhauls.

Given Cleveland's top spot in the league, they may stay silent on the trade market again. Still, the Cavs have been linked to numerous potential trade targets. The Cavaliers' greatest weakness is their undersized wing rotation and lack of frontcourt depth. The highly-coveted big 3-and-D wing position will be hard to fill, but finding a small ball center who fill in as a hybrid of the two roles might be an easier option.

That hybrid option emerged as former Cavalier Larry Nance, Jr., son of Cavs great Larry Nance, Sr.. When Nance first joined Cleveland, his arrival was welcomed with a historic move from the front office, unretiring his father's number to bestow it on the son. Nance joined Cleveland in an awkward time as they transitioned from a perennial contender to a lost rebuilding franchise.

When the Cavs traded Nance for Lauri Markkanen in a multi-team deal, Nance continued to provide a solid versatile option for every franchise who employed him. Currently, he is with the Atlanta Hawks who are struggling to find enough minutes for their centers as it is. Atlanta's overabundance of big men and Cleveland's lack seemed to make for perfect trade partners.

Hawks take Nance "off the market"

Unfortunately, the ideal trade target Nance is probably off the table for now. In the latest edition of "The Stein Line" by Marc Stein, the NBA insider commented on the Hawks' frontcourt trade intentions. With Onyeka Okongwu as the team's long-term option at center, one of Clint Capela and Nance seemed to be on the move. For years, Capela has been made available in trades, but Atlanta has not found the deal they wanted.

According to Stein, Capela is the most available center in Atlanta. Conversely, the Hawks show no interest in moving Nance and have taken him off the market. If Atlanta can move on from Capela, it seems their plan is to move Nance into Okongwu's spot while moving the younger big man into the starting five with Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher.

In nine games this season, Nance has averaged 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting over 50 percent from three-point range. Though Nance's shooting efficiency will eventually drop, the 31-year-old veteran is carving a role for himself with the young Hawks. He provides an answer and relief plan if the Hawks can successfully end their relationship with Capela.

While Nance is only 6'8" and on the wrong side of 30, his fit in Cleveland would have provided a better solution for two of the Cavs' lingering flaws. Nance is not a volume three-point shooter, but he gives the Cavaliers another option to put alongside Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley as a real perimeter threat.

Though Nance was far from a shooter early in his career, he has steadily improved from the arc and can knock down an open shot. He began developing this skill during his stint with Cleveland when he played anything from starting small forward to starting center. Revisiting his hometown squad would have been an intriguing, and likely valuable, reunion.

With trade season still not truly underway in the NBA, Atlanta's approach may swiftly alter. Otherwise, the Cavaliers are in a strong position to sit still unless the right deal comes by. The Cavs have no reason to chase a deal and get desperate if their season trajectory continues as it has thus far.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not been named explicitly as an active trade partner for any player or team yet this season, but their position in the league and desire to upend the reigning Boston Celtics could be enough reason to make a move by the February 6 trade deadline.