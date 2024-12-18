Latest trade report shows how difficult trade season will be for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be buyers on the trade market this season.

That's the only logical step for a team in the Cavaliers' position to take. They are currently 23-4, the best record in the NBA, with an incendiary offense and a reliably strong defense. They have four All-Star level players surrounded by talented and experienced role players. This is a true contender, even if they do not have a Top-5 (or likely 10) player on the roster.

If you have a chance to make a run at the Finals, then, you aggressively take to the trade market to find upgrades for your team. That doesn't mean a significant change, but rather looking for small upgrades to the rotation to make the team even stronger. The Cavs may be a contender but they are not the favorites, so they can't just sit back and expect to cruise to a title.

The hope for a buyer on the trade market is that supply is high and demand is low. They want a plethora of teams ready to offload their veteran role players and no one to compete with them and drive up the price. The ideal scenario for the Cavaliers is to walk into the Trade Deadline trying to pick from a number of inexpensive additions.

That ideal looks to be nothing more than a wisp of a dream, however, as instead it appears this year's Trade Deadline will involve a lot of teams all jockeying to add talent to upgrade ahead of what figures to be a competitive stretch run and playoff field.

Other teams are looking to make trades

Tuesday night as the NBA Cup tipped off in Las Vegas rumors couldn't help but squeeze out. Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report on the Denver Nuggets and their search on the trade market for an upgrade.

The Nuggets are 14-10 on the season but have Nikola Jokic, the best player in the world at the height of his powers turning in another historically dominant season. When you have that player you do whatever you need to do to put a contending team around him. The Nuggets are going to aggressively look for an offensive addition, and according to The Athletic's report are casting a net wide enough to include Zach LaVine, Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas, among others; in other words, any and every position.

The Los Angeles Lakers are also expected to search for a trade to upgrade their roster, and potentially make a significant swing. The San Antonio Spurs have every reason to be patient but are good enough to be thinking they can buy on the market. The Sacramento Kings are expected to be buyers. The Golden State Warriors are looking to make a significant deal. The Dallas Mavericks are also active at the Trade Deadline and are clearly a threat to return to the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns are going to be aggressive in searching for upgrades. And that doesn't even include the Thunder, Rockets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves or Clippers, all in playoff positioning.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA Cup and will be looking to add help to MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Philadelphia 76ers still think of themselves as a contender. The New York Knicks potentially need help adding depth to the roster. The Orlando Magic have a ton of trade assets and matching salary. The Indiana Pacers are floundering and already added center depth to try and right the ship. And of course the Boston Celtics are all-in to win.

That's a lot of teams for the Cavaliers to compete with on the trade market. If they see a player they think would improve the team, they not only need to convince the other team to engage, they have to beat numerous other teams to the punch and then outbid them. It's a seller's market, and that will drive up the prices for productive role players at valuable positions.

The Cavaliers don't have many assets to deal, so they will almost certainly be priced out of making any significant improvements. How they navigate a competitive market to maximize this team for a run at a title remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: it won't be easy.