Former Cavaliers bucket-getter is falling apart with no sign of recovery

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on Jordan Clarkson in a trade to dump Isaiah Thomas, but he is no longer the bucket-getter fans remember. The 33-year-old took a significant step backward last season. He still averaged 16.2 points, but shot a career-worst 40.8 percent from the field. Over the last three years, Clarkson had a negative-0.7 value over replacement player (VORP). He is clearly in decline, and the market proved that this offseason.

The Jazz wanted to dump his expiring contract, but couldn’t find a taker. Clarkson was set to make $14.2 million, but instead, did a buyout in Utah to sign a minimum contract with the Knicks. Cavs fans can only laugh as they know how this movie ends. Their biggest rival in the East this season may have stolen a helpful target, but they missed on this one.

Clarkson is a score-first sixth man who doesn’t help in the playoffs. Cavaliers fans will remember his role diminishing by the round in 2018 as LeBron willed Cleveland to the NBA Finals. The value of players like Clarkson continues to decline, and it is even worse for those who are past their prime.

Knicks fans are already selling themselves on Clarkson. They are seeing the points and dreaming of finally having someone they can trust to get a bucket coming off the bench. That may win them a few games during the regular season, but Clarkson will be a negative in the playoffs. The opposition will hunt him and force him into his worst habits.

The 6’3 guard spent parts of three seasons in Cleveland, where he averaged 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 steals in 25.4 minutes per game. The Cavs traded him to Utah in 2019 for Dante Exum and two second-round draft picks.

Clarkson won Sixth Man of the Year with the Jazz and had his most playoff success, but Utah’s fans saw his gradual decline. They had a negative-10.2 net rating with Clarkson on the floor last season, which was 1.3 points per 100 possessions worse than when he was on the bench.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to bounce back. He will still get buckets, but the Knicks won’t need him as a bailout option. They have Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby eager to get up shots. Can Clarkson operate as more of a facilitator?

The Knicks signed him on a minimum contract, but this move could still backfire. Clarkson will actively hurt their playoff dreams and could be problematic in helping them win in the regular season if his defense and efficiency don’t bounce back.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are happy this and other declining players are no longer their problem. Jordan Clarkson is clearly on the back nine and unlikely to bounce back at his age. These score-first players are not getting massive contracts because they struggle to impact winning. The Knicks will quickly find that out, and the Cavs hope to benefit. It would just be too funny for fans not to laugh.