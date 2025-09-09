Former Cavaliers starter is falling apart with no sign of recovery

After spending the first seven-and-a-half years of his NBA career in Detroit, the Pistons traded their franchise center, Andre Drummond, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a second-round pick in 2020. Including the Cavaliers, Drummond has played for five teams since leaving Detroit, and that includes two separate stints with Philadelphia.

Drummond, who is 32, could be on the move before the season starts. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Sixers could trade Drummond or Kelly Oubre Jr. to create the financial flexibility to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes without going into the second tax apron.

The backup center picked up his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season. If Philadelphia decides to trade Drummond, there should be a few teams interested in his services. The issue is that the Sixers could use his services, with Joel Embiid's red flag of an injury history.

It wouldn't be nearly as challenging to find a trade partner for Drummond as it was for Cleveland a few years ago, back when he was making $29 million on an expiring contract after he and the Cavs didn't agree to an extension. Drummond and the Cavaliers eventually agreed to a buyout as tension continued to rise, paving the way for him to sign with the Lakers.

That was the beginning of Drummond hopping around from team to team, with his longest stint being a two-year stop in Chicago.

Former Cavaliers center Andre Drummond could be traded before the season

Drummond was once one of the most dominant rebounders in the league, which he showed at times during his stint in Cleveland; however, effort was an issue. It was also an issue when he was in Detroit.

As you get older, your game will decline, unless you've found a way to defeat Father Time as much as LeBron has. It's not abnormal that at this stage in Drummond's career, he comes off the bench. He can be a fill-in starter, but relying on him as a full-time starter isn't ideal, not if you're serious about winning a championship.

Drummond played only 40 games last season, missing significant time with a toe sprain. He struggled in the games he did play for the Sixers, so while they need depth behind Embiid, it wouldn't hurt them that much if they traded him. Drummond was slow on the defensive end and wasn't knocking down shots at an efficient rate on the other end.

If he doesn't play better next season, whether he's in Philadelphia or not, Drummond won't be in the league for much longer.