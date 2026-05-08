Cavs must face inevitable James Harden decision after another playoff meltdown

After a subpar performance in Game 1 of the second round matchup with the Detroit Pistons, James Harden vowed to be better. He said that most of his wounds were self-inflicted and that he had to stop turning the ball over.

Instead, he responded by dropping 10 points on 13 shots, logging four turnovers -- most of them quite comical -- and three assists. Once again, he had more giveaways (4) than made buckets (3) in a playoff game.

Even in spite of that, the Cavs still had a chance to win the game. That was until Cade Cunningham attacked Harden on defense in the clutch and opened up the game for a 107-97 win. Now, the Cavs are facing a 0-2 deficit and, more importantly, an inevitable decision.

The Cavs can't bring James Harden back next season

The Cavs traded for Harden because he elevated their floor and their chances. That looked like the case in the regular season, but adding one of the most notorious playoff droppers in professional sports history to a team that was already facing questions about their toughness and character didn't work out -- go figure.

Harden happily agreed to be traded to Cleveland because they were in a position to compete and -- more importantly -- give him another multi-year deal. He has a player option for next season, so it would've been a rather simple transaction. That cannot be the case anymore.

The Cavs acquired Harden solely to get the job done in the postseason; they don't need him in the regular season. If this is what he'll bring to the table, there's literally no reason to keep him in town. He's not a superstar anymore, so it's not like he's going to sell thousands of jerseys or draw millions of eyeballs.

Of course, admitting that you messed up so early might be a fireable offense for Koby Altman, so chances are this won't happen. However, doubling down on this evident mistake will only doom this team for another year or two.

The Cavs must cut their losses and make peace with the fact that this is who James Harden is, and he's never going to change. They can say that they moved on from the injury-prone Darius Garland in a salary-dumping deal if that makes them feel any better.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that they just can't double down on this mistake. Unless Harden is willing to play for the veteran's minimum, which, given his track record, won't happen, there's no reason he should be back in Cleveland next season.