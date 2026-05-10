Cavs may have finally found a Cade Cunningham stopper

Facing a 0-2 deficit and desperate for some momentum, the Cleveland Cavaliers shook things off and showed their best level in Game 3. Some home cooking may have been just what Kenny Atkinson needed to get back on track against the Detroit Pistons.

However, it wasn't just playing at home. Atkinson finally made some adjustments, altered matchups, and gave bench players a longer leash. Now, the Cavs are back in the series and looking to even things up at two wins apiece.

Notably, plenty of that had to do with Jaylon Tyson. The second-year guard was given the tough task of guarding Cade Cunningham, and he held him to 1-of-5 shooting and forced him to turn the ball over or give the ball away multiple times. He might be the Cade stopper.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need Jaylon Tyson on the court

For most of his young career, Tyson hasn't been given much of the benefit of the doubt. Atkinson is quick to pull him off the game after a mistake, and while that kind of treatment would alter any player's confidence, he's not that type of guy.

Granted, he was erratic at times in the first round vs. the Toronto Raptors, but he's got the length, athleticism, and lateral quickness to stay in front of bigger ball-handlers like Cunningham. He didn't shy away from the challenge, and the results were promising.

Max Strus's never-stopping hustle and willingness to put his body on the line helped the Cavs force turnovers. Then, Tyson clamping Cunningham with his long arms messed with his head and his rhythm, leading to multiple mistakes and self-inflicted wounds when it mattered most.

Tyson was only on the floor for 14 minutes after playing 22 minutes in Game 2, but fewer minutes didn't mean a diminished role. Instead, Atkinson and the coaching staff clearly sent him a message and were much more intentional in how they used him and his matchups.

Tyson is the type of hard-nosed defender who's going to go over screens and take a beating just to make his guy pay for every single drive. He'll contest shots, dive for loose balls, and make the most of his long arms to alter shots and mess with his guys' vision.

Cunningham, as great a player as he is, has struggled to take care of the basketball this postseason. The Cavs must make the most of his erratic ball-handling and hero-ball tendencies by keeping Tyson right next to him and pressuring him full court.